CHAMISA : REINSTATE MY MPs OR NO POLLS FOR CCC

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday threatened to boycott the August 23 elections if his 12 Bulawayo National Assembly candidates are not reinstated.
He was speaking while addressing a campaign rally held
outside Rudhaka Stadium in Marondera yesterday.
The chaos that characterised the CCC candidates selection
process resulted in double or triple candidates in about 20 constituencies,
especially in Harare.
In Bulawayo, the candidates were kept at bay as Mr Chamisa
wanted to ambush other candidates that had been selected, resulting in those
that had been endorsed, filing their nomination papers after the 4pm deadline.
This prompted 12 concerned registered voters in Bulawayo to
approach the High Court seeking to have all the 18 candidates — 12 from CCC,
three from Zapu and two independent candidates — who filed their nomination
papers after the deadline, to be disqualified.
The Bulawayo High Court duly disqualified all the 18
candidates, resulting in three ZANU PF candidates winning unopposed in Cowdray
Park, Bulawayo South and Bulawayo Central.
But being a leader who only boasts about the law when his
party has gotten a favourable judgment, Mr Chamisa yesterday insinuated that if
President Mnangagwa does not reinstate his Bulawayo candidates, then he will
pull out of the election.
“Akaramba ma MP edu 12 (anenge) ataura kuti munyika muno
hamuna ma election (If he refuses to reinstate our 12 candidates, he would have
declared that there is not going to be an election in this country),” said Mr
Chamisa.
The August 23 election will go down as one that many
opposition candidates, including some wanting to contest for president, who are
not familiar with electoral laws.
When the country’s competent courts throw away their
ridiculous challenges, they blame ZANU PF, claiming the revolutionary party was
resorting to using “lawfare” to bar them from participating.
But soon after arriving on Saturday from Russia where he
was attending the Russia-Africa Forum, President Mnangagwa said he has not
filed any case with the courts and cannot take blame for political parties’
ignorance of the law.
He challenged them to go and be reimbursed their tuition
fees which they paid while studying law.
Turning to other issues, Mr Chamisa said once elected, he
will bring back the US dollar and dump the local currency.
It was a ridiculous contradiction as he said presently,
there is a Minister of Finance yet there is no local currency, when it is there
and pegged at about US$1 to $4 500.
“If we get into power, we will have a lean Government and a
competitive one which is answerable to the public, not a Government with a
Minister of Finance yet we do not have a currency in Zimbabwe and we are using
another country’s currency.
“When you vote us into office, no RTGS will be used in this
country, we will use the US dollar so that there is certainty and consistency,
there is predictability, there is policy consistency,” he said.
However, industrialists have complained over the exclusive
use of the US dollar saying it makes their operations more expensive. Herald
Chamisa at a rally today talking about the disqualification of CCC candidates pic.twitter.com/7JapS0SaTn— Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) July 27, 2023
