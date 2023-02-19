MASSIVE VEHICLE DE-REGISTRATION LOOMS

Owners of vehicles that have remained unlicenced for more than two years must renew their licences or risk deregistration of their cars once the deregistration notice has been gazetted.
Once a vehicle is de-registered, it legally becomes
valueless as the owner cannot sell it.
Authorities estimate that up to 800 000 vehicles are not up
to date with licencing and those in arrears for two or more years will now be
targeted for removal from the list of legally licenced vehicles.
To re-register, the owner has to pay outstanding arrears
and penalties, including insurance, and get clearance from the Zimbabwe Revenue
Authority that the vehicle was legally imported into the country.
Further, the car has to be cleared by the Theft Squad and
the Vehicle Inspection Department before it can be driven on the country’s
roads.
In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe National Roads
Administration (Zinara) said the exercise would give Government an updated
record of licenced vehicles.
Zinara said the move was in line with provisions of the
Vehicle Registration and Licencing Act which empowers the registrar to cancel
licences for vehicles with outstanding fees exceeding two years.
“The Central Vehicle Registry and Zimbabwe National Roads
Administration issued a joint statement and would like to inform the motoring
public that all vehicles that have not been licenced for a period of two years
or more will be automatically de-registered from the Central Vehicle Registry
database,” Zinara said.
“To avoid de-registration of your vehicles, we appeal to
our valued motoring public to comply by ensuring that their vehicles are
properly licenced.”
According to Zinara, once a vehicle has been de-registered,
its re-registration process includes, clearance of outstanding vehicle
licencing arrears, police clearance and a certificate of road worthiness from
the Vehicle Inspectorate Department.
In 2022 the number of registered vehicles in Zimbabwe stood
at 1,5 million, with the largest concentration in Harare, although there has
been a significant mismatch between the number of vehicles and those paying
licence fees.
Many of the unlicenced vehicles have long been scrapped or
are non-runners rusting in backyards, but their registration has never been
cancelled. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment