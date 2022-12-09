YOU HAVE A CASE TO ANSWER : MAHERE TOLD

HARARE regional magistrate Taurai Manuwere yesterday dismissed an application for discharge by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, who is being accused of publishing falsehoods.

Mahere, who was represented by Chris Mhike, had filed an application for discharge saying the State had failed to prove a case against her.

But Manuwere said the State had proved essential elements of the charge.

The case emanates from a tweet posted on Twitter by Mahere alleging that a police officer had fatally struck a baby with a baton stick.

The State said the baby was treated for bruises and minor injuries at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals and discharged.

Manuwere said the State managed to prove that the statement made by Mahere was false.

The magistrate said Mahere also made statements that promote public disorder.

“I am of the view that the State managed to prove real risk that the statement was false. By saying rogue police officers the statement was detrimental to Zimbabwe Republic Police and it undermines them,” Manuwere ruled.

“By saying violence is in the blood of police, this statement undermines public confidence in the police. The State managed to prove the essential elements of the charge and the discharge application is hereby dismissed and the accused is placed on her defence.”

Mahere will be back in court on January 12 next year. Newsday