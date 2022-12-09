WE ARE NOT POORLY PAID : ZIM TEACHERS IN RWANDA

Zimbabwean teachers in Rwanda say they knew exactly what was on offer, signed contracts of employment and they are getting exactly what is on those contracts, and therefore have no issue with the governments of Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

This comes after Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou and his Amalgamated Rural Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe counterpart have accused government of leading Zimbabwean teachers into signing contracts for paltry salaries in Rwanda.

208 teachers passed the selection process for Rwanda deployment and the first batch of 154 arrived in Kigali on October 19, this year.

The several teachers who communicated with Zim Now through WhatsApp messages requested anonymity saying they have not been cleared to speak to the media.

They said Zimbabwean teachers were deployed across the whole of Rwanda and the country and are getting the salaries they were promised in addition to other benefits that include health care insurance and furnished accommodation, depending on the contract that one signed.

One teacher said they have different conditions, depending on one’s individual status and station.

“The salaries are commensurate with our qualifications. This is the reason why we voluntarily signed the contracts. People do not have similar salaries. We are paid according to one’s qualifications,” said the teacher.

The teacher also confirmed that while the MoU was signed between Zimbabwe and Rwanda on the general agreement, individuals made informed decisions to sign on after discussions on the salary and perks on offer.

“We signed contracts before we left Zimbabwe. It was voluntary and those who were not happy with the contract did not sign, ultimately falling out of the list,” the teacher said.

Another teacher said he found the people of Rwanda very welcoming and believe in unity, adding that they were deployed in different institutions.

Government says pre-departure training programmes ensured that all information pertaining to deployment in Rwanda was shared, a statement from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare says. In the statement, the Ministry said there is no truth on the utterances regarding the Memorandum of Understanding.

“The Government of Zimbabwe wishes to inform the public and concerned stakeholders that the educational skills transfer programme between the two sister Republics was undertaken after careful planning, negotiations and rigorous engagement among experts of both countries.

“The MoU which underpins the exchange arrangement has become a continental template for Bilateral Labour Agreements as it mainstreams all principles and facets of fair labour migration and decent work.

“The government comprehensively prepared the educational experts and other specialists through a pre-departure training programme where all relevant information regarding deployment to Rwanda was availed to all successful candidates, including expected conditions of service in Rwanda.

“Government also facilitated the signing of contracts in Zimbabwe by the successful candidates with a view to guaranteeing the agreed conditions of service before departure for Rwanda.

The Ministry also said contracts were examined by specialists from the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and experts from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), who both confirmed that the MoU is in sync with International Labour Standards and also meets fundamental principles of fair and ethical labour migration.

Another teacher said that as far as he knows everyone is getting what they signed on for:

“Ours was a government-to-government exchange programme on skilled personnel and our salaries were also negotiated by both governments and we signed contracts about two weeks before we left. I don’t know if we have different salaries but they are adhering to the terms set in the contracts,” he said.

“We were deployed in various provinces in Rwanda and most people like me are working at Teachers’ Training Colleges, although we do have some who are in polytechnics and T-VET colleges,” he said, adding that the Rwandan government is adhering to the terms set out in the contract.

He also said that the Zimbabwean authorities have been checking in on them.

“Our government, through representatives sent here, has been making follow-ups to see how we are coping here in Rwanda,” said the teacher adding: “I am living in furnished accommodation paid for by the government of Rwanda and we have access to health services and banking services whenever we are in need of them.”

Representatives of the Government of Rwanda, he said, also check the various stations where Zimbabwean personnel is deployed, enquiring on how they have adapted and whether they have any challenges, social or work related, an indication that they are “serious about our welfare and working conditions.”

Another teacher said she knows several colleagues who are already trying to get their families to join them in Rwanda.

“Why would anyone want to bring their spouse and kids here if they are not happy with the conditions?” she queried.

The teachers were recruited after Rwanda President Paul Kagame had indicated that his country was keen on hiring Zimbabwean teachers as part of the efforts to bridge longstanding skills gaps and language barriers in the Central African country. — Zim Now