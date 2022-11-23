ED CALLS FOR POLITICAL TOLERANCE AHEAD OF POLLS

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday called for political tolerance among politicians aspiring to contest in the 2023 harmonised elections.
The President also said parliamentarians should swiftly
attend to some bills that will be brought before Parliament such as the
Electoral (Amendment) Bill which will govern the conduct of 2023 harmonised
elections.
President Mnangagwa said this while delivering the State of
the Nation Address and officially opening the fifth session of the Ninth
Parliament of Zimbabwe at the New Parliament Building in Mt Hampden,
Mashonaland West province.
President Mnangagwa said politicians should lead in
promoting peace ahead of the general elections.
“Political players, seeking the people’s mandate during the
upcoming 2023 harmonised elections, must maintain and consolidate the peace,
unity, harmony and love that we have built under the Second Republic. Violent
confrontations have never been part of our culture,” said President Mnangagwa.
He said the Electoral (Amendment) Bill, which spells out
new provisions for holding the 2023 Harmonised Elections, should be speedily
concluded.
The President said Parliament is expected to accelerate the completion of matters on the legislative agenda in line with the expectations of the electorate.
He said Government has created an enabling environment for
Parliament to execute its mandate through separating the Office of the
Attorney-General from the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.
“This should see this office fully discharging its mandate
more efficiently and effectively. In the financial services sector, the
Insurance Bill seeks to replace the Insurance Act to address regulatory gaps
and weaknesses. The new Session must expedite passage of the Labour Amendment
Bill,” he said.
“Cabinet recently passed the Public Procurement and
Disposal of Public Assets (Compliance, Monitoring and Evaluation) Regulations,
2022 as well as the Amendments to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public
Assets (General) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 which, among other provisions,
will require all procuring agencies to establish the market value of goods for
ease of evaluation of quotations.”
President Mnangagwa said Parliament should expedite
devolution of power proposed legislation.
“The Fifth Session must speedily consider legislation
towards alignment of the devolution and decentralization programme of the
Second Republic, through amendments of the Provincial Councils and
Administration Act; the Rural District Council’s Act; as well as the Regional,
Town and Country Planning Act,” said the President.
He said the Disaster Risk Management Bill will promote the
involvement of all citizens in effective disaster preparedness, mitigation,
response and recovery measures.
President Mnangagwa said in line with the Agriculture Food
Systems and Transformation Strategy, amendments to the Plant Breeders Act; the
Animal Health Act; the Water Act; the ZINWA Act; the Land Commission Act; and
the Bees Act will be tabled.
“Equally, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill; the
Agricultural Resources Conservation Bill; and the Agricultural Education Bill
will enhance the attainment of food and nutrition security. In addition, the
Sugar Act is being reviewed in order to classify sugarcane as a strategic
crop,” said President Mnangagwa.
He said the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill now awaits
gazetting and will ensure farming and mining activities are accorded due
recognition in the resolution of disputes.
President Mnangagwa said the Bill will also strengthen
environmental protection.
“Government shall be seeking Parliamentary ratification of
various Memoranda of Understanding regarding partnerships to promote ICT
infrastructure and skills development. Through the Electronic Transactions and
Electronic Commerce Bill, Government seeks to establish a legal framework that
facilitates fair, accessible, responsible and sustainable online transacting,
including the recognition of digital signatures,” said President Mnangagwa.
He said the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)
(Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Public Interest Disclosure (Protection of Whistle
Blowers) Bill, 2022; the Electoral (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Witness
Protection Bill; the Zimbabwe Human Rights (Amendment) Bill; and the Legal Aid
(Amendment) Bill must all be tabled during the fifth session of Parliament.
President Mnangagwa said outstanding Bills from the Fourth
Session of the Ninth Parliament must be expedited.
“These include the Child Justice Bill, the Judicial Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Prisons and Correctional Service (Amendment) Bill,” said President Mnangagwa. Herald
