GOVT BLOCKS UK-BOUND NURSES

GOVERNMENT has reportedly stopped issuing clearance letters for nurses in a bid to frustrate them from leaving the country for greener pastures.
This follows mass resignations that have hit the country’s
public hospitals as health professionals migrate abroad for better salaries and
working conditions.
In March, government doubled application fees for nurses’
confirmation letters and certificates from US$150 to US$300.
Official figures show that last year alone Zimbabwe lost
nearly 1 800 nurses, mainly to Britain. That’s more than 10% of all the nurses
working in public hospitals.
An email sent to a nurses’ union leader from the United
Kingdom Nursing and Midwifery Council seen by NewsDay, revealed that the
government was blocking nurses wishing to travel abroad.
“We have received notification that the Zimbabwe government
has taken a decision to withhold issuing verification of qualification and
character for its nurses who wish to join our register,” the letter read.
“In response to this, we are currently exploring ways in
which we support applicants including alternative options where possible and
whether they will provide the same assurance as verification from the nursing
council.”
Health ministry spokesperson Donald Mujiri directed
questions to Health Service Board chairperson Paulinus Sikhosana, who said he
was not the right person to comment on the issue.
“My department doesn’t deal with that issue. You can call the ministry secretary,”
Sikhosana also said.
A health expert, who requested anonymity, said although
nurses were prepared to pay for verification letters, government had refused to
budge.
“A lot of nurses have paid for their verification letters,
but nothing is happening, they are not being approved. Government is
continuously taking people’s money but not approving the qualifications. We are
urgently asking the government to answer all this. We need dialogue,” the nurse
said.
“This is a very serious issue where the Ministry of Health
risks international isolation. The email was sent by the UK government and this
will cascade to other European countries and this is not good. Verification of
qualifications is supposed to be done by the Nurses’ Council but the current
administration changed it. It said it wanted to approve, which is, therefore,
not its duty according to an Act of Parliament. So it is violating the law.” Newsday
