CAR SMUGGLERS SHOOT SOLDIER

A MEMBER of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) considers himself lucky to be alive after cheeky vehicle smugglers pumped eight rounds of ammunition into his body after being cornered at an undesignated crossing point along the Limpopo River in Beitbridge last week.
The soldier was part of a security team deployed to curb
cross-border crime in the border town.
Officer Commanding Beitbridge Police District Chief
Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo confirmed the incident which happened last week,
but referred further questions to the ZNA.
“He was on deployment and no one else was injured. As the
norm, you can get detailed facts from the army through their national
spokesperson,” said Nyongo.
Army spokesperson Alphios Makotore said he would issue a
statement next week. Sources at Beitbridge District Hospital said the soldier
sustained several bullet wounds and was
immediately transferred to Gwanda en-route to Bulawayo.
Hundreds of vehicles have over the years been driven from
South Africa across the Limpopo River by syndicates who often target
high-jacked or stolen vehicles from South Africa.
Currently, one of the super SUV’s is stuck along the
riverbed after futile attempts to drive it across into Zimbabwe.
The daring car smugglers use several methods including
hiring donkeys from villagers in the vicinity to tow their cars across the
river.
The latest incident came as crime has been on the rise in
the country with armed robbers exchanging gunfire with State security agents.
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment