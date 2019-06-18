$100K GOOD SAMARITAN THANKED





THE security company whose money and pistols were retrieved by a Good Samaritan when its cash-in-transit vehicle was involved in a fatal accident near Lupane has thanked the man who helped them.





Mr Mlondolozi Mpofu was the first person at the scene when a Safeguard Security cash-in-transit vehicle that was headed towards Bulawayo from Victoria Falls was involved in an accident on Wednesday last week and not on Saturday as earlier reported. Mr Mpofu, who was driving to Hwange, retrieved more than US$100 000 and three pistols and rushed one of the injured guards to hospital.





He handed over the firearms to the police and the money to the security company’s officials.

In a statement yesterday, Safeguard Security Bulawayo managing director, Mr Warren King, thanked Mr Mpofu for the assistance he rendered.





“We would like to thank Mr Mlondolozi Mpofu, who witnessed the accident, for assisting our crew while the ambulance and a Safeguard relief vehicle were on their way. Mr Mpofu kindly transported one of the crew members to St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane where he was treated and discharged. The other crew member was taken by ambulance, together with the body of the deceased crew member, to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he too was treated and discharged,” Mr King said.





He said Safeguard management and staff convey their deepest condolences to the family of the crewman who passed away and their thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.





Mr King said the crew commander and driver of the Safeguard truck that was involved in the accident suffered only minor injuries.





“The truck involved in the accident was carrying a small consignment for a private business.

“The accident is unfortunate and the loss of life regretted.





“However, we are thankful that the two crew members who survived the accident were not seriously injured,” he said.





Mr King did not give the exact amount of money that was being transported but an impeccable security source said the company was transporting US$100 000.





The money could have easily fallen into wrong hands had it not been for Mr Mpofu’s honesty.





In an interview on Sunday, Mr Mpofu said after retrieving a trapped security officer, he realised that there was a cash box and thought of keeping it safe together with three pistols that were scattered in the bush.





He said some people who later attended the scene came searching for the money as they knew that the vehicle might have been carrying a lot of money.





Mr Mpofu said he gave the firearms to the police but decided to wait for security officials to hand them the money.





He said although he had an opportunity to get away with the money since he was the first to attend the scene, he valued saving life and being honest.





“The most important thing was to save other people’s lives before thinking of money. Secondly I was groomed in a family set up where honesty is our core value.





“I gain nothing by stealing other people’s money. Whatever l did was out of humanity and l regret none of my actions. I thank God that the two guys survived.



