FIRM IN TROUBLE OVER US$150K PAYMENT TO CHINA

The firm was
represented by Petronella Matare who appeared together with the company’s
director Angela Nyaradzo Mahachi.
Allegations are
that between January and August this year, the firm made a total payment of
US$151 218-00 to China for the purchase of various goods on behalf of various
persons resident in Zimbabwe. Circumstances are that during the same period,
Mahachi in the exercise of her duties and furthering the interests of the
company ensured the receipt of various
payments amounting to US$151 218-00 from various clients who wanted to buy
goods from China.
She received
cash receipts from various persons and subsequently made payments to China for
the purchase of various goods on behalf of various persons resident in Zimbabwe
without seeking authority of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Exchange Control
Department.
An inquiry was
made with the exchange control authorities which revealed that she was never
authorized to make any offshore payments, borrowings or investments.
Furthermore,
the company is not registered as an importer or exporter. H Metro
