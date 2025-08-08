FIRM IN TROUBLE OVER US$150K PAYMENT TO CHINA

A top procurement and logistics firm, Mapho Tradelink Procurement and Logistics Private Limited has been dragged to court accused of violating the exchange control act by making payments over US$150 000 outside Zimbabwe with authorisation from the Central Bank.

The firm was represented by Petronella Matare who appeared together with the company’s director Angela Nyaradzo Mahachi.

Allegations are that between January and August this year, the firm made a total payment of US$151 218-00 to China for the purchase of various goods on behalf of various persons resident in Zimbabwe. Circumstances are that during the same period, Mahachi in the exercise of her duties and furthering the interests of the company ensured the receipt of various payments amounting to US$151 218-00 from various clients who wanted to buy goods from China.

She received cash receipts from various persons and subsequently made payments to China for the purchase of various goods on behalf of various persons resident in Zimbabwe without seeking authority of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Exchange Control Department.

An inquiry was made with the exchange control authorities which revealed that she was never authorized to make any offshore payments, borrowings or investments.

Furthermore, the company is not registered as an importer or exporter. H Metro