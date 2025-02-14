WOMAN LOSES US$350K IN INVESTMENT SCAM

A 51-year-old Harare woman appeared in court yesterday facing charges of defrauding her niece of US$350 000 through a fraudulent investment scheme that promised high returns.
Doreen
Mandivenga, a Sentosa resident, was arrested on February 12.
She was
remanded in custody pending her bail ruling on February 17.
According to
State prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje, Mandivenga allegedly lured her niece,
Peacemaker Nyevero Makuve, a 39-year-old construction business director, into
the scheme by claiming that it was a lucrative, risk-free investment
opportunity offering a minimum 4 percent return.
The alleged
scam ran from May 2023 to September 2024, during which Makuve invested a total
of US$350 000.
Mandivenga
reportedly issued promissory notes as proof of receipt and even paid Makuve
US$110 000 in interest to maintain the illusion of legitimacy.
However, when
Makuve sought further returns or attempted to withdraw her principal
investment, Mandivenga became evasive.
When repeated
attempts to recover her funds failed, Makuve reported the matter to the police,
leading to Mandivenga’s arrest.
The court heard
that Mandivenga worked with an accomplice, Jesman Chonzi, who has not yet been
apprehended.
Authorities
have confirmed that no funds have been recovered to date. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment