WOMAN LOSES US$350K IN INVESTMENT SCAM

A 51-year-old Harare woman appeared in court yesterday facing charges of defrauding her niece of US$350 000 through a fraudulent investment scheme that promised high returns.

Doreen Mandivenga, a Sentosa resident, was arrested on February 12.

She was remanded in custody pending her bail ruling on February 17.

According to State prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje, Mandivenga allegedly lured her niece, Peacemaker Nyevero Makuve, a 39-year-old construction business director, into the scheme by claiming that it was a lucrative, risk-free investment opportunity offering a minimum 4 percent return.

The alleged scam ran from May 2023 to September 2024, during which Makuve invested a total of US$350 000.

Mandivenga reportedly issued promissory notes as proof of receipt and even paid Makuve US$110 000 in interest to maintain the illusion of legitimacy.

However, when Makuve sought further returns or attempted to withdraw her principal investment, Mandivenga became evasive.

When repeated attempts to recover her funds failed, Makuve reported the matter to the police, leading to Mandivenga’s arrest.

The court heard that Mandivenga worked with an accomplice, Jesman Chonzi, who has not yet been apprehended.

Authorities have confirmed that no funds have been recovered to date. Herald