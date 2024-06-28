WE HAVE NO BASE IN ZAMBIA : USA

The United States government has denied that it has established a military base in Zambia.

“That [Mnangagwa’s allegations are] absolutely false. We have no base in Zambia and we have no plans to put one there. Our approach is Africa-led and US-enabled. We work closely; we have a deep partnership with Zambia. “There is no base. We have increased security co-operation with them but there is no footprint and there is no base within our security cooperation office resident within the embassy,” said the Commander of the US Africa Command and Marine Corps, General Michael Langley.

Mnangagwa was recently captured on camera telling his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin in St Petersburg that Zambia posed a security threat to Zimbabwe as its security sector was heavily funded by the US government.

He also claimed that Zambia had become an American client-State and was bent on destabilising the region.