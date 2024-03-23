GRACE MUGABE SUCKED INTO LAND ROW

Former First Lady Grace Mugabe has been sucked into a wrangle over an attempt by her niece to reverse the cancellation of one of the title deeds in Borrowdale’s Carrick Creagh, with reports alleging that she tried to persuade a Government minister to withdraw his affidavit opposing the attempt to reverse the cancellation.
Mugabe’s niece, Ms
Farai Mashonganyika, is suing Local Government and Public Works Minister
Winston Chitando over the cancellation of the title deed for a stand of 8 003
square metres she bought for US$4 000, although subsequent valuations said she
should have paid US$20 003.
According to sources close to the dispute, Mrs Mugabe
sought to persuade Minister Chitando to withdraw his affidavit so her niece
could secure a default judgment in the matter, and get her title deed back
without any court argument.
However, Minister Chitando would have none of it as he
stuck to the due process of the law and filed his papers opposing the
application and supporting the Government action in cleaning up what were
identified as irregularities in some of the developments in Carrick Creagh.
Ms Mashonganyika, is a former commissioner at the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission. She claimed to have bought the land for US$4 000 in
2011 at around US$0,49 a square metre.
The Government cancelled the title deed for Mashonganyika
after property developer, Arosume Property Development Pvt, advised that it was
fraudulently acquired given the cost was far less than the market price of
US$20 003 at that time.
This was part of a number of complaints by Arosume that it
had been forced to sell part of the development at below market prices,
although others, including people in Government, paid full price.
In her recent High Court application, Ms Mashonagnyika is
suing Minister Chitando seeking to reverse the cancellation, arguing that she
bought Stand 91 of Carrick Creagh from the ministry.
She stated in her papers that she was shocked to receive
notification through notices in the Government Gazette and advertisements in
this paper published in November 2022, that the ministry intended to cancel
several title deeds, including hers, and invited holders to make their
representations, which she did through her lawyer.
But the ministry, after considering the matter last month,
served her with a notice advising that her title deed was cancelled under case
number HC700/24. She has now made an application to reverse that cancellation.
Last week, Minister Chitando filed his opposing papers in
which he highlighted that Ms Mashonganyika did not join Arosume and only they
can confirm or deny that she paid the development costs.
Minister Chitando also submitted that the court could not
make a determination without hearing the side of the developer which had not
been brought into the application against the ministry.
“The ministry can only answer to the issue of the intrinsic
value,” said Minister Chitando.
“The development fees were to be paid in accordance with
the tripartite agreement and the developer would confirm payment of such to
this honourable court.”
To this end, Minister Chitando urged the court to reject Ms
Mashonganyika’s application for lack of merit.
The minister laid out how the development costs of the
suburb were to be paid.
“The Ministry, Arosume Property Development Pvt Ltd and
Sally Mugabe Housing Cooperative had a tripartite agreement for the development
of residential stands in Carrick Creagh,Borrowdale, Harare.
“The stand in question does not fall within the commonage
list. There is,therefore, an assumption that she might have been a cooperative
member or an individual identified by the developer himself.”
But Ms Mashonganyika, said the minister was expected to pay
for the development of the area as stipulated in the tripartite agreement.
Even if she was a cooperative member or from the developer,
the agreement was clear that these groups ought to pay their fair proportion of
development of the area, argued Minister Chitando.
“The ministry, however, conducted a valuation exercise for
purposes of collecting the intrinsic value cost and it clearly shows that the
stand was valued at US$20 003. The applicant c alleges that she paid US$4000
only which was a breach for non- payment of intrinsic value to Government.
“Further, the ministry is not even aware how a whole title
deed was processed when the full purchase price was not paid.”
Minister Chitando said the ministry received a request from
the developer to cancel the title deed for the land as Ms Mashonganyika had
failed to honour her obligation in terms of payment of the development fees.
The minister also said his predecessor Minister July Moyo
issued a notice of intention to cancel dated April 5, 2022, and Ms
Mashonganyika on April 13 responded to the notice objecting to the cancellation
of the deed.
In her response, according to the minister, Ms
Mashonganyika alleged that she obtained the stand from the commonage list as
she was a civil servant, among other issues.
Minister Chitando stated that the stand did not fall within
that category and he accused Ms
Mashonganyika of dishonesty when she said in her application that she was not
advised of the cancellation of the title deed during the meetings she had with
the Ministry.
The hearing date is not yet available. Herald
