COUPLE STEALS US$85K, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A couple appeared in court on allegations of forging company documents before taking over directorship of the firm and stealing more than US$85 000 from its account.

Clark Clever Makoni and his wife Beverly Aisha Makoni appeared before Harare Magistrates Dennis Mangosi charged with fraud.

Clark was remanded in custody awaiting his bail application on Tuesday.

Makoni and his wife, who own Ark Investments, are accused of forging Valley Lodges (Pvt) Ltd papers and took over directorship through an alleged forged CR14 form to Registrar of Companies.

Allegations are that sometime in July 2017, Valley Lodges (Pvt) Ltd verbally engaged the services of Makoni and his wife to offer services of estate management to lodges amongst other of his properties.

Makoni and wife were to be paid through a monthly 5 percent commission.

They commenced the service and on 10 August 2017, they connived and fraudulently forged a CR 14 form in which Clark Clever Makoni appointed himself as director and company secretary while Beverly Makoni as director.

Armed with this forged CR 14, Makoni and wife approached ZB Bank Mutare branch where Valley Lodge kept their money.

The two misrepresented to the bank that there were now the new owners of Valley Lodge [Pvt] Ltd and wanted to change the signatories.

At the bank Clark acted as the managing director while his wife as the finance director.

The bank then changed the signatory card, the two appended their signatures on the bank signatory card and fraudulently took over Valley Lodge while gaining access to the account.

At Valley Lodge, Makoni and wife employed four more employees on top of the already existing 12 employees, together with selected employees they awarded themselves monthly salaries at an inflated black market rate of US$ 1 to $16 000to defraud the lodge.

The forged CR 14 showed that Directors Ayoob Omar and Mohammed Hussein Omar had resigned on 10 August 2017 yet this was false.

Valley Lodge became suspicious prompting them to carry out internal investigations.

Makoni and wife used the stolen money to buy properties which are yet to be identified. H Metro