ZIM DJ FEARED DEAD IN JOZI FIRE

ZIMBABWE-BORN dancehall DJ and MC, Nkosinathi Masuku, better known as Snagga T in the Jozi entertainment circles is among those feared to have perished in a fire that gutted a downtown flat in Marshalltown at the weekend.

A total of 77 people lost their lives in one of the worst disasters to hit the City of Gold in recent years.

Snagga T, who recently celebrated his 40th birthday is believed to have been burnt beyond recognition in the blaze.

Speaking to H-Metro yesterday, Snagga T’s distraught father, Lottie Masuku, is hopeful that he will find his son’s remains so that he can give him a decent burial.

“We have been to a number of hospitals hoping that he could have been one of the injured but he is not there,” he said.

“We have also been to the mortuary where the charred bodies are, they showed us images of the corpses and we could not identify him because the bodies are badly burnt.

“Only 12 bodies were easily identified.

“So, yesterday, we were called to do DNA tests so that they may be able to match us to the right body.”

The DNA results are expected within the next two to three weeks.

If all goes well his remains will be repatriated to Harare as soon as the results are out.

“I had taken a funeral cover policy for the family and the parlour is just waiting for results. We are still to sit as a family to decide whether we will bury him in Harare or our rural home in Nkayi,” said Masuku.

“My son was talented while he was still in school, he was a good footballer and athlete.

“It’s the musical talent that took over and he loved it so much.

“He lived his life and was doing his own things and never wanted to give us problems as parents.”

Snagga T was ranked as one of the top MCees in the game and played at Bassline with the likes of the African Storm duo of Jahseed and Admiral.

He also had gigs at many other entertainment joints in and around Joburg.

Friend MC Larry Tee Gully Prince described him as a brother and warrior in the game.

“You could argue with Snagga now but a few minutes later he would be fine like nothing happened.

“He was arguably one of the best MCees of our time and we indeed have lost a warrior.”

Award-winning MC Rico Myers also echoed similar sentiments:

“The music will live on and we will forever play that gong in your honour. Your voice has been silenced but it will forever echo in our memories,” wrote Myers.

Mourners in Zimbabwe are gathered at the Masukus at house number 1717 Tynwald South while they wait for the outcome of the DNA results. H Metro