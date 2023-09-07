ZANU PF, CCC LOCK HORNS IN GUTU WEST

Zanu PF leadership in Masvingo has started preparations for the Gutu West National Assembly by-election, as it is determined to win the seat and consolidate its dominance in the province.
The Gutu West elections could not be held on August 23
together with the rest of the general elections, following the death of an
independent candidate Christopher Mutonho in a road traffic accident.
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will re-sit the
Nomination Court to allow new candidates wishing to contest for the Gutu West
seat to file their papers.
Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Robson
Mavhenyengwa yesterday said the ruling party was already gearing for the
by-election.
He said Cde John Paradza, who was the sitting legislator
for the constituency and won the ruling party primary elections uncontested
ahead of the August 23 polls, remained the revolutionary party’s candidate.
“We are more than ready for the Gutu West parliamentary
by-election whenever ZEC sets date for the duel and we are very confident that
we will retain the seat and consolidate our undisputed dominance of the
Masvingo political landscape,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.
“In fact preparations for the by-elections by the party in
the province (Masvingo) are already at an advanced stage and anytime from now
we will hit the ground running campaigning for our candidate Cde John Paradza
so that he wins resoundingly to put the icing on the cake following our superb
performance in the August 23 elections.”
Cde Mavhenyengwa said there was no doubt the ruling party
would retain the Gutu West seat as it is a Zanu PF stronghold.
“Gutu District as a whole is a Zanu PF stronghold and the
opposition has repeatedly failed to make a presence in the district and the
just-ended harmonised elections confirm that because we swept all the other
seats in the district.
“In fact our torch-bearer, President Mnangagwa amassed over
15 000 votes in the constituency, which shows the high support that Zanu PF and
our President have there,” he said.
Zanu PF won nine out of the 10 wards in the constituency
during the August 23 elections in Gutu West.
“We are waiting to trounce the opposition in the Gutu West
parliamentary by-election. Gutu District, just like the whole province, is a
Zanu PF fortress and we are ready to win and win big,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.
He paid tribute to ruling party supporters and the rest of
the province for observing peace before, during and after the harmonised
elections.
Zanu PF maintained its dominance in Masvingo Province after
winning 23 out of the 25 National Assembly seats that were at stake in August.
The CCC won just seats; Chiredzi Central and Masvingo
Urban. Herald
