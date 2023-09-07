ZANU PF, CCC LOCK HORNS IN GUTU WEST

Zanu PF leadership in Masvingo has started preparations for the Gutu West National Assembly by-election, as it is determined to win the seat and consolidate its dominance in the province.

The Gutu West elections could not be held on August 23 together with the rest of the general elections, following the death of an independent candidate Christopher Mutonho in a road traffic accident.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) will re-sit the Nomination Court to allow new candidates wishing to contest for the Gutu West seat to file their papers.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairperson Cde Robson Mavhenyengwa yesterday said the ruling party was already gearing for the by-election.

He said Cde John Paradza, who was the sitting legislator for the constituency and won the ruling party primary elections uncontested ahead of the August 23 polls, remained the revolutionary party’s candidate.

“We are more than ready for the Gutu West parliamentary by-election whenever ZEC sets date for the duel and we are very confident that we will retain the seat and consolidate our undisputed dominance of the Masvingo political landscape,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

“In fact preparations for the by-elections by the party in the province (Masvingo) are already at an advanced stage and anytime from now we will hit the ground running campaigning for our candidate Cde John Paradza so that he wins resoundingly to put the icing on the cake following our superb performance in the August 23 elections.”

Cde Mavhenyengwa said there was no doubt the ruling party would retain the Gutu West seat as it is a Zanu PF stronghold.

“Gutu District as a whole is a Zanu PF stronghold and the opposition has repeatedly failed to make a presence in the district and the just-ended harmonised elections confirm that because we swept all the other seats in the district.

“In fact our torch-bearer, President Mnangagwa amassed over 15 000 votes in the constituency, which shows the high support that Zanu PF and our President have there,” he said.

Zanu PF won nine out of the 10 wards in the constituency during the August 23 elections in Gutu West.

“We are waiting to trounce the opposition in the Gutu West parliamentary by-election. Gutu District, just like the whole province, is a Zanu PF fortress and we are ready to win and win big,” said Cde Mavhenyengwa.

He paid tribute to ruling party supporters and the rest of the province for observing peace before, during and after the harmonised elections.

Zanu PF maintained its dominance in Masvingo Province after winning 23 out of the 25 National Assembly seats that were at stake in August.

The CCC won just seats; Chiredzi Central and Masvingo Urban. Herald