YOU HAVE 30 DAYS : ZIMRA

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) has announced a 30-day voluntary disclosure offer for individuals and firms who have built homes or purchased assets worth US$100,000 or more but have excluded any additional revenue in their tax forms submitted to the authority.
According to ZIMRA, this step was intended to encourage
voluntary compliance and to allow company operations and social life to
continue normally and lawfully by meeting any tax requirements that taxpayers
may not have met.
Taxpayers were required to furnish schedules describing the
outstanding taxes, complete the outstanding returns, and pay the tax due or
engage the authority for an arrangement to pay the tax due in order to be
eligible for voluntary disclosure.
In a public notice, ZIMRA invited people of all backgrounds
to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that anyone wishing to submit
their voluntary disclosure should do so within 30 days, because after that
time, any case will be addressed in accordance with the law.
“Any persons who have constructed houses that cost US$100
000 or more, any person who have traded or are trading in gold or other
minerals, luxury vehicle owners (vehicles worth US$150 000 or more), owners of
private jets or lessons of private jets, middlemen or agents of goods
manufactured in Zimbabwe, transport operators and taxi operators, any person or
companies who have constructed buildings with a value of US$100 000 or more,”
read the public notice.
ZIMRA requires people to make sure that they pay their tax
if they earned any income through business or trade that is taxable.
“It is a requirement that any person should ensure that if
they earned any income,through business or trade,which is subject to tax, the tax should be paid,”ZIMRA emphasizes.
According to ZIMRA people will be expected to pay different
types of taxes in carrying out business or trade.
These include Value Added Tax (VAT), which is tax on goods
and services supplied where the seller met registration threshold;
Income tax, which is tax on income received or accrued from
sales of goods and or services;
Capital Gains Tax, which is tax on disposal of immovable
property, marketable securities and intangibles and PAYE, which is tax on
income earned by employees where employers are required to deduct the tax and
remit to ZIMRA.
ZIMRA said requirements for voluntary disclosure for
taxpayers were to provide schedules detailing the outstanding taxes, complete
the outstanding returns and pay the tax due or engage the authority for
arrangement to pay the tax due.
The revenue authority said interest shall be charged to the
extent provided in the law.
“The commissioner shall give due consideration to penalties
liable where full and complete declarations are made. The submission of a true
and full voluntary disclosure shall not trigger an audit.This window shall
expire within 30 days from date of publication. Any cases of non-compliance
that may be established thereafter shall be treated based on the full tenets of
the law,”read the public notice.
Those who are willing to submit their voluntary disclosure
should not be later than 30 days ,and any case will be treated according to
what the law says.
These applications must be submitted at the nearest ZIMRA
offices.
“Voluntary disclosure applications must be submitted at the
nearest ZIMRA office for processing,” said the authority. CITE
