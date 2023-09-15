WIFE BUYS HOUSE WITH HUBBY'S US$28K ROBBERY CASH

JOYLINE Musamba, the wife of a notorious armed robber Roy Pedzai Jambaya, yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing allegations of laundering US$28 000 proceeds of a robbery her husband was implicated.

Musamba (33) who was represented by Kudakwashe Munyoro from Chizengeya Maeresera and Partners was remanded to November 1 on US$200 bail.

Investigating officer Veronica Jangano, however, opposed bail saying Musamba was facing a serious crimewhich attracts a lengthy custodial sentence.

Circumstances are that on August 21 this year, Jambaya who is in remand prison together with his accomplices, committed an armed robbery at corner Leopold Takawira Street and Bute Street, Harare, where they got off with US$128 932. After the act, Jambaya got his share of US$28 500 and handed the money to his wife for safekeeping.

Musamba allegedly bought a house in Natview Park, Mutare, knowing that the money was part of proceeds of crime.

Zebidiah Bofu prosecuted for the State. Newsday