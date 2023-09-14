WHY ZANU PF IS ARRESTING OUR MPs : CCC

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has claimed that the ruling Zanu PF party is clandestinely working to ensure it attains a two-third majority in Parliament by instigating the arrest of opposition legislators to force by-elections.

Zanu PF party failed to garner a two-thirds majority it had in the Ninth Parliament after amassing 136 of the 209 contested National Assembly seats, with the CCC snatching 73. One National Assembly seat is yet to be contested after one of the contestants died just before last month’s polls.

In an interview yesterday, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said his party was aware of Zanu PF’s shenanigans to gain two-thirds in Parliament.

“We know that we are under siege. What we don’t know is whether it’s vindictiveness and bitterness by [President Emmerson] Mnangagwa because people did not vote for him or it’s in anticipation of a fresh election,” he said.

“It appears that Mnangagwa is now in the mode for a fresh election and wants to demobilise and decimate our structures well beforehand as they did during the 2008 run-off.”

However, Zanu PF acting information director Farai Marapira dismissed the allegations saying the arrests were part of routine law enforcement operations which had nothing to do with politics.

He said those arrested would have been involved in criminal activities and had to be brought to justice.

“Opposition members should be mature to know that they are not above the laws of the land. They should not act with impunity and respect the electorate that voted them into power. They should not try to pre-empty court processes. Let the law take its course,” he said.

Opposition legislator Maureen Kademaunga (Sunningdale, Harare) was arrested on Tuesday on attempted murder and malicious damage to property charges, but the charges were dropped before she appeared in court yesterday.

Another CCC legislator Willard Madzimbamuto (Seke) was called for interviews by the Criminal Investigation Department before being made to sign a warned and cautioned statement.

Grandmore Hakata (Glen View South), yet another CCC parliamentarian, was arraigned before the courts facing charges of disorderly conduct and violating provisions of the Maintenance of Order and Peace Act after he was arrested for allegedly organising a roadshow rally.

There are also fears that the ruling Zanu PF is targeting legislators in Mabvuku and Epworth constituencies.

“So far three CCC legislators, Gladmore Hakata, Maureen Kademaunga and Willard Madzimbamuto are facing legal troubles. The regime is also targeting Epworth and Mabvuku constituencies,” a source told NewsDay yesterday. Newsday