WHY WE CHOSE COLTART FOR MAYOR : CCC

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in Bulawayo has come to the defense of the newly elected mayor, David Coltart, and his deputy, Donaldson Mabutho, stating that they were chosen based on their track record and not because of any influence from party leader Nelson Chamisa.
CCC Bulawayo spokesperson Swithern Chirowodza emphasized
that councillors unanimously selected Coltart and Mabutho. Coltart, who
previously served as the Primary and Secondary Education minister during the
inclusive government from 2009 to 2013, is credited with revitalizing the
education sector. Mabutho, who was elected as ward 9 councillor in the 2018
elections under the MDC Alliance, continued working in the same ward after
being recalled by Douglas Mwonzora, contributing to the CCC's strong showing in
the August elections.
Chirowodza's comments come in response to some residents'
protests following Coltart and Mabutho's election as mayor and deputy mayor.
The CCC defended Coltart, highlighting his long-standing ties to Bulawayo and
his previous efforts to promote indigenous languages and rehabilitate sports
facilities in the city.
Mabutho's dedication to his ward, despite his recall, was
also acknowledged, with Chirowodza citing his achievements in resolving sewer
problems, installing water meters, and facilitating infrastructure projects in
the city.
Both Coltart and Mabutho expressed their commitment to
addressing the challenges facing Bulawayo and emphasized the importance of
unity among city leaders from various political parties for the city's
development. They acknowledged the significant obstacles ahead as they work to
restore stability and progress in the city.
Southern Eye
