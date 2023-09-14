WE HAVE NOT BEEN PAID : HWANGE CCC POLING AGENTS

Some members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who were hired as polling agents in Hwange Central for the national elections on August 23 have reportedly not been paid for their services.
Those who raised these concerns in the CCC Hwange Central
Polling Agents WhatsApp group were removed by the group administrators for
being “too vocal.”
CCC had reportedly deployed three polling agents in some
areas, where the party provided them with food on Election Day.
The affected polling agents from Empumalanga Suburb in
Hwange told CITE that their local chief elections officer promised them they
would be paid but did not disclose how much.
“When we asked our chief polling agent, he said the party
is supposed to pay us. When we asked who was responsible for making the
payments, whether there is any treasurer, provincial office or any local
office, we were told CCC has no structures. From the ground up to the main, the
head is (CCC leader Nelson) Chamisa,” said one of the polling agents.
“We are not getting answers via the proper channels. We
don’t have the actual figures of how much we will receive.The chief elections
officer in Ward 4 just said we will receive our money or tokens of
appreciation.”
The polling agents stated there were over 150 polling
agents in the WhatsApp group, but if they dared to question the group
administrators, they were removed.
“About seven to eight members were removed from the group
for being too vocal. The group admins include one Charity Munenge and the MP,
Daniel Molokele,” said one of the disgruntled agents.
“We don’t know if other polling agents in Victoria Falls
and Lupane have been paid. But I know two guys in Lupane who were complaining
that they too have not been paid. In some instances, some candidates who were
businesspeople and had extra money were paying agents from their pockets.”
According to the polling agents, the party should have
indicated if they were experiencing financial difficulties or if they were to
function as agents for free.
“Now the candidates we were serving have positions but when
you raise the issue you are labeled names,” said the polling agents.
When contacted for a response, the Hwange Central MP –
Molokele, referred the reporter to Luka Katako and his personal assistant,
Thulani Moyo saying: “The following two persons have been consistently updating
the polling agents.”
However, Katako’s phone rang without a response while
Moyo’s number was unreachable.
Both had neither answered to questions sent to them via
WhatsApp by the time this article was published.
CCC national spokesperson, Promise Mkhwananzi, who was also
contacted said the polling agents
“should get in touch with the relevant authorities within the party,”
which was the “Elections department.” CITE
