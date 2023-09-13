WAR VETS HAIL MUTSVANGWA APPOINTMENT

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has congratulated Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa on his appointment as Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.
The war veterans said the new role presented a valuable
opportunity to make a significant impact on the lives of war veterans.
In a statement, ZNLWVA interim secretary for publicity and
information Cde Edward Dube said they recognised that there had been
unsynchronised relationship between the ZNLWVA leadership and the ministry in
the past and they believed that by adopting an inclusive approach, Ambassador
Mutsvangwa could rebuild trust and foster productive collaboration.
Cde Dube said the proposed partnership with the ZNLWVA
could address the needs of war veterans and ensure their overall well-being
through policy development and implementation.
“By seeking their insights and recommendations, based on
their first hand experiences, you can ensure that policies are comprehensive,
relevant, and effectively meet the specific needs of war veterans. The
collaboration will recognise the ZNLWVA as a strong advocate for war veterans
within the Government.’’
“It will emphasise that you value their role in
safeguarding the interests of war veterans and commit to actively involving
them in decision-making processes. By working together, you can effectively
communicate and address the concerns, rights, and welfare of war veterans
within the government structure.’’
Cde Dube said there was need to collaborate with the ZNLWVA
to ensure that war veterans had seamless access to the programmes and benefits
administered by Amb Mutsvangwa’s ministry which he implored to seek their input
in designing and delivering benefits, while jointly identifying gaps and
proposing improvements to enhance the support provided to war veterans.
He said there was also a need to develop and implement
initiatives that promote entrepreneurship, skills development, and employment
opportunities specifically tailored to war veterans.
“Involve the ZNLWVA in shaping these programs, as their
insights and understanding of war veterans’ needs will be invaluable,’’ Cde
Dube said.
“With the support and resources of your ministry, war
veterans can gain the tools and opportunities necessary to build sustainable
livelihoods. The Ministry should collaborate with the ZNLWVA to document and
celebrate war veterans’ contributions and sacrifices.
“It must also establish museums, memorial sites, and
educational programmes that honour their legacy. By recognising their
invaluable role, you can inspire future generations to appreciate the
sacrifices made for Zimbabwe’s freedom.’’
He said the Ministry should ensure that social support and
welfare services are readily available to war veterans and collaborate with
ZNLWVA to identify the specific needs of war veterans and ensure the effective
delivery of healthcare, counselling services, housing support, and other social
welfare programs.
Cde Dube said by working together Amb Mutsvangwa could make
a significant difference in the lives of war veterans providing them with the
necessary support and care they deserve.
He also mentioned access to farming land, provision of
residential stands and housing, land ownership and tenure security,
agricultural support and training and housing support and financing as areas
that needed to be addressed.
“By adopting an inclusive approach and prioritizing
collaboration with the ZNLWVA, you can rebuild trust and foster a productive
relationship. We believe that with your leadership and dedication, war veterans
in Zimbabwe will receive the support and recognition they deserve,’’ Cde Dube
said. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment