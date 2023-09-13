THREE MEN NABBED SELLING LIVE PANGOLIN IN MBARE

THREE men, who were caught in illegal possession of a live pangolin, have been remanded in custody.

Simbarashe Moyo, Tinashe Rungwende and James Chiripavako appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

They were advised to apply for bail at the High Court due to the serious nature of their offence.

Detectives from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit received intelligence on Sunday that the trio was attempting to sell the pangolin near Matapi Flats in Mbare.

One of the detectives posed as a buyer and communicated with the three, agreeing to meet up at a nearby service station.

Moyo and Rungwende collected the pangolin from a warehouse, just after Matapi Police Station, and charged the “potential buyers” US$12 000.

They were arrested.

Grace Mugocheke appeared for the State. H Metro