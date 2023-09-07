THIEVES BREAK INTO AMBASSADOR'S HOUSE

THE Pakistan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Murad Baseer, recently lost property worth more than US$10 000 to thieves.

The thieves broke into the residence of the ambassador in Harare and stole eight wooden doors, six beds, six sinks and shower mixers, four batteries, four solar panels, seven geysers, a four plate stove, seven sofas, two coffee tables, 10 wooden chairs and other various household goods.

The burglary was noticed by his driver Jimmy Musemwa.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating an unlawful entry and theft in Ridgeview,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Property worth US$10 000 was stolen,” he said. H Metro