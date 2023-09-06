THIEVES BLOW UP SCHOOL SAFE

CHEMUKUTE High School in Kadoma was Monday morning gutted by fire believed to have been caused by explosives detonated by thieves who blew the school safe.

The school at Cam and Motor Mine, 10km east of Kadoma, had its administration block, library, senior laboratory, girls’ ablution facilities and three classrooms burnt down by the fire which started around 11pm on September 4.

The fire was finally extinguished yesterday by various teams, including Kadoma Fire Brigade.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove was by yesterday evening still to issue a statement on the suspected robbery case.

School officials however confirmed to the provincial education director, Mr Gabriel Mhuma that a safe containing US$15 had been blown up by suspected thieves which could have resulted in the fire.

“School authorities suspect that it was started by thieves who had broken into the administration block and used explosives to open the safe which only had US$15,” said Mhuma.

Sources who stay close to the school said they heard a loud bang before they noticed the fire.

“We thought it was an electrical fault that resulted in the fire but some people who stay close to the school claim to have heard a loud bang,” said a resident from Cam and Motor Mine.

Recently, a couple on a picnic was attacked by rogue artisanal miners who robbed them of cellphones and money before raping the woman.

The couple was held hostage from 2pm until 8pm. Herald