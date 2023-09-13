STOP TREATING PEOPLE LIKE ANIMALS : TYSON WARNS ED

Arresting citizens to investigate has become the modus operandi of our police force. Unwarranted harassment of perceived political opponents is growing throughout the country. It was GodieTsenengamu on Monday and today it’s Maureen Kademaunga.

Yesterday it was Sikhala and Ngavharume, and many others.

This seed you are planting will be harvested and the taste will be bitter. Our country cannot afford this kind of hatred to continue pervading our society.

When will the children of this great nation enjoy peace, tranquility and happiness! We are focused on the wrong things that make our people very bitter.

The silence we witness is not because of happiness, but anger, fear and frustration. Don’t allow it to boil by directly provoking the people.

A contested leadership lacking legitimacy should be expected to behave in a manner that will not inflame the people.

Power belongs to the people! Let’s treat each other as human beings! The future is unknown Comrades! Appoint whoever you want but stop treating people as animals which deserve no respect.

