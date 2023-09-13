SIX ROT IN JAIL AFTER SYSTEM FAILURE

SIX prisoners are languishing in Khami Prison after failing to apply for bail due to inability to access the Judiciary Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), it has emerged.

Last year, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), introduced the IECMS, which digitised the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, Commercial Court, Labour Court and Administrative Court, making them paperless.

The lawyer representing some prisoners who were convicted of theft about two weeks ago, Arkisayi James Dhliwayo of Hara Law firm, said he was handling two matters but was failing to apply for bail due to challenges emanating from the digital system.

“I have two matters that I am handling. It is now over a week trying to upload the system, but have been ailing, we are not IT experts. I do not know how many of us are failing to access this system,’’ said Dhliwayo.

According to court papers he is representing Pedzisayi Manungo and five others employed as sales assistants by Chic Styles Boutique, Bulawayo, and are alleged to have connived to steal their employer’s property worth US$4 500.

The six, who are denying the charge, have been remanded in custody at Khami Prison pending bail application.

JSC head of corporate system, Sharon Gabanga said they were verifying the concern and would advise on the matter later. Newsday