SEX FOR JOBS BOSS QUITS

A DISGRACED supervisor, who has been running a sex-for-jobs ring at a retail outlet in Gweru, has RESIGNED.

He has been under intense pressure to quit since H-Metro exclusively reported about the scandal which was unfolding in the Midlands capital.

The story has rocked Gweru and the surrounding areas of Kwekwe and Zvishavane.

Sources said it was also set to ignite chaos in the relationships of some of the married women who were caught up in this dark web where adultery became the order of the day.

Abel Chikanya’s demons tumbled from the closet after a group of workers were fired following a spate of theft cases at the supermarket.

H-Metro broke the story on Monday after an explosive audio leaked in which he was having a conversation with one of his subordinates, who threatened to expose his shenanigans.

Her name is Fezile and she claimed her husband, only identified as VaMoyo, was suspicious that she got her job using dubious means.

In the lengthy conversation, Fezile even makes it clear that their affair was not based on love but on an improper arrangement for her to get a job and also satisfy the fantasy of Abel.

She felt Abel should have used his authority to protect her or, at worst, ensure that she was transferred to either Kwekwe or Zvishavane.

Fezile said she had even lied to her husband that she was on a 21-day leave break instead of the reality that she lost her job because of the theft cases.

She warned Abel that his conduct was not allowed at work places and there was a possibility he could be in serious trouble if this came out.

H-Metro can now reveal that Abel tendered his resignation on Wednesday evening.

“He tendered his resignation on Wednesday night,” said the sources.

“He resigned after he was suspended last Friday.

“But, what is coming out is that this was just the tip of an iceberg.

“What was happening at that shop is something that they will write a book about because the rot, in terms of these workplace relationships, was huge.

“You can’t run a business properly when the supervisor is having such unholy romantic flings with his subordinates, they lose respect and you end up with all the theft issues that are emerging.”

H-Metro is also in possession of some chats between Abel and another woman, only identified as Annette.

He describes the lady as “Mwana waDaddy.”

She claims, in the chats, that he was a predator.

“Saka yamaitita yekungotanga kubata munhu inonzi chii?

“Maisataura kuti I love you, makazviita vanhu hobho.” H Metro