SERIAL KILLER : I NEVER ATE HUMAN FLESH

Suspected serial killer Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu (20) who is linked to at least eight murders in Harare, has pleaded guilty to the killings but denied cooking and eating human flesh when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Ethel Chichera for confirmation of confirming statements.

Ndlovu told the court that he was beaten by officers from CID to accept the admissions of cooking and eating human flesh.

The court heard that on August 28, at around midnight, Ndlovu approached the now deceased Emmanuel Godfrey (25) who was sleeping on the pavement near Chinengundu Building at Corner George Silundika Avenue and Simon Vengayi Muzenda Street, Harare.

It is the State’s case that Ndlovu crushed Godfrey’s head using a concrete block, killing him instantly. It is further alleged he slit the dead man’s stomach and took some organs and went away.

On the same day at around 8am, Godfrey’s body was discovered by a passer-by who reported the matter to the police.

The court heard that on August 31, again at around midnight, Ndlovu used the same method and approached another male vagrant who was sleeping at the corner Mayor Urimbo Terrace (formerly Innez Terrace) and Robert Mugabe Road, Harare.

He allegedly crushed the head of the man, who has not yet been identified, using a concrete block, killing him instantly and he went away. Again the body was discovered by a passer-by who reported matter to the police.

On September 2, at around 11pm, Sabelo Masheo (33) was sleeping behind on the road outside the fence around Rainbow Towers Hotel at corner Samora Machel Avenue and Rekayi Tangwena Road, in Harare.

He was suddenly awakened by the suspect, Ndlovu, who was standing beside him. Mr Masheo identified Ndlovu as a fellow vagrant.

It is alleged that Ndlovu took a large stone and hit Mr Masheo on the head and he sustained a cut. Ndlovu tried to crush Mr Masheo again but the attacked man fled, and reported the matter to the police.

On September 3 at around 1am, Ndlovu approached another man who was asleep at the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Seventh Street in Harare.

Armed with a big stone, Ndlovu smashed the unidentified man killing him instantly.

He then tried to cut off the now deceased’s private parts, but fled from the scene before he finished his mission.

The body was found by a passer-by who made a report to the police.

It is further alleged that on September 4, at around 0100 hours, Ndlovu approached two men who were asleep in a bushy area at the corner Cripps Road and Remembrance Drive in Mbare near Mupedzanhamo Flea Market.

He crushed their heads with two concrete blocks killing them instantly, before slitting open their stomachs and taking internal organs before disappearing from the scene.

The two bodies were discovered by a passer-by who reported the matter to the police.

On the same day, detectives from CID Homicide, Harare led by Detective Sergeant Muunze received information linking Ndlovu to the offences leading to his arrest near Simon Mazorodze flyover in Harare.

On arrest, detectives saw blood stained clothes which Ndlovu was wearing.

He later made some formal indications at the crime scenes. Herald