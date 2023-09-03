SCHOOLS OPENING PUSHED TO WEDNESDAY

GOVERNMENT yesterday said classes for all day schools in the country will commence on Wednesday instead of today as initially scheduled while boarding schools that had already received pupils will proceed as normal.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said:

“Reference is made to earlier communication on the deferment of opening of schools in Zimbabwe. Following further deliberations, Government announces that schools opening for all day schools countrywide has been deferred to Wednesday 06 September 2023.

“Boarding schools that had already received pupils should proceed as normal.”

Earlier in the day the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education had communicated that all schools were set to reopen today in the country’s nine provinces, with the exception of Harare, where classes were expected to be in session from Wednesday.

Meanwhile, pupils from boarding schools in the Matabeleland region began their journeys back to school yesterday, preparing for the upcoming term.

Parents and guardians expressed the importance of a smooth reopening without disruptions in the education sector. They highlighted the need for both teachers and pupils to excel as they return to classrooms.

Parents and guardians at the Large City Hall in Bulawayo to see their children off to various boarding schools yesterday

Mr Jomo Mwaibasa, whose child learns at George Silundika Secondary School said parents had to deal with misinformation regarding schools opening but expect learning institutions to run smoothly.

“There was a little bit of confusion about the dates but we had to meet the task at hand. We have paid fees and we now expect the best from both teachers and pupils.”

Mr Owami Brandon Lunga, who was accompanying his sibling who learns at Solusi Adventist High School, highlighted the importance of teachers putting in extra effort to shape and develop the future of children.

“We expect teachers during the school term to come in and motivate, empower good morals and ethics so that our children reach their goals because they are the future leaders of tomorrow. They need the much-anticipated character building,” he said.

In Gweru, a last-minute rush to purchase school uniforms, stationery, and learning materials created long queues and crowded shops. Vendors took advantage of the high demand, buying items in bulk and reselling them on the streets. Some parents cited financial constraints as the reason for last-minute shopping, while others praised vendors for offering competitive prices.

While some parents were doing last minute shopping, some were busy sending off or dropping their children in boarding schools such as Shungu High School in Kwekwe, Regina Mundi Girls and Thornhill High Schools both in Gweru.

Only paid up pupils were allowed into the school premises while those owing were being turned away.

Mrs Pamela Moyo from Southdowns suburb said she was forced to do last-minute shopping due to lack of funds.

“I know we had a month or so to prepare for the opening of schools but here I am doing last minute shopping due to lack of funds. But I am glad my son will be in class tomorrow at Chaplin High school,” she said.

Ms Tsitsi Nyika said queues at some stationery shops were long and winding, forcing some parents to buy from vendors.

“Some of us are buying stationery from vendors who have flooded the shop pavements because they are offering competitive prices. Like 50 cents gets you five pens and a pencil. We have so been failing to get some stationery and I blame myself for last minute preparation for back to school,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Victoria Falls, concerns were raised by parents whose children attend Fatima High School in Lupane. The school reportedly demanded full payment of fees before allowing students into classrooms, despite previous agreements to stagger payments. While children were ultimately permitted to board the school bus, parents were given one week to clear all outstanding fees.

Full fees is US$460 per term per pupil plus US$40 paid separately to the authority, Zimfep.

“Afternoon parents, as per the dictates of the newsletter let me remind parents to send only fully paid-up learners to school. Let parents only send paid up learners to avoid having to incur transport fare charges back home.

“The owners of the school compared us with the other two schools that belong to them and realised we are too lenient when it comes to school fees collection. Herald