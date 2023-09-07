SA, NAMIBIAN PRESIDENTS ROASTED OVER ZIM POLLS

CONTROVERSY over Zimbabwe’s disputed elections continues to hog the global limelight as foreign Parliaments debate the polls which saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa being declared winner last month.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Namibian
counterpart, Hage Geingob, were this week grilled in their Parliaments for
endorsing Mnangagwa’s controversial victory in the August 23 and 24 elections.
Ramaphosa, Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi and the Democratic
Republic of Congo’s Felix Tshikekedi were the only heads of State who attended
Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday.
Geingob and others sent congratulatory messages, while
somes countries were represented by their ministers at the ceremony held in
Harare on Monday.
Ramaphosa was the first to be taken to task on Tuesday by
opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen for siding with
Mnangagwa despite the unresolved election dispute.
“By aligning South Africa with these so-called members of
the clan (BRICS), you are standing with autocrats and dictators, sacrificing
the principles enshrined in our own Constitution,” Steenhuisen said.
BRICS is an economic bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India,
China and South Africa.
“It’s the same reason why you attended the inauguration.
You know full well that your party (ANC) is following in (Zanu PF) footsteps,”
the DA leader added.
“Mr President, do you care nothing about the suffering and
deprivation experienced by women of Hara (Haara al-Wazarat) in Saudi Arabia and
the people of Zimbabwe, who are now saddled with an illegitimate election which
our own Sadc region has cast aspersions on.”
Election observer missions, including the one from the
Southern African Development Community (Sadc), flagged the polls as not
credible.
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is
demanding fresh polls supervised by Sadc and the African Union (AU).
But Zanu PF has ignored the CCC demands.
Ramaphosa, however, said there was nothing wrong with him
attending Mnangagwa’s inauguration.
“We are friends with all countries in the world. We are
enemies of none. Consequently, those who would want us to be enemies of other
countries are knocking on the wrong door,” he said.
“We impart our values to others and, if you care, you can
travel with us around the world and interact with the people we meet.”
Geingob was next in the line of fire yesterday after a
Namibian Member of Parliament, Maximalliant Tjekupe Katjimune of the Popular
Democratic Movement, said: “Elections in Zimbabwe have over the years been
tainted by claims of irregularities, voter suppression and lack of
transparency.
“The elections held on August 23 and 24 were no different.
“This (congratulatory message) by Geingob is inconsistent
with Namibia’s longstanding commitment to democratic principles and human
rights, both regionally and internationally.”
Zimbabwe also dominated debate in the United Kingdom, where
some lawmakers said Harare should not be admitted to the Commonwealth because
of the disputed elections.
Lord Jonathan Oates said the elections were not free and
fair.
“Will the UK government be rather less equivocal and make
absolutely clear that they do not regard these elections as free and fair and
that the government of Zimbabwe have no legitimacy?” Oates said.
“Will they make clear that, as long as this is the case, it
will not be readmitted to the Commonwealth, as far as Britain is concerned, and
that we will work with Sadc colleagues to try to find resolutions to the
problem?.”
Baroness Denise Kingsmill said: “Will the minister agree
that the ideal (thing) would be for Zimbabwe to re-enter the Commonwealth, but
it can do so only when it meets the standards of proper democracy, the rule of
law and free elections?.”
Lord Tariq Ahmad said there was need for Zimbabwe to comply
with Commonwealth charter values such as the holding of credible elections in
order to be readmitted to the grouping.
As Zimbabwe continued to dominate debate in Parliaments
outside the country, it also emerged that Ramaphosa was involved in
behind-the-scenes engagements with Harare to resolve the election dispute.
This was exposed by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula as
he opposed the invitation extended to Zimbabwean academic Ibbo Mandaza to
deliver a public lecture at the ANC-affiliated OR Tambo School of Leadership in
Johannesburg.
“At the moment, the leadership of the ANC is engaged in a
number of delicate engagements regarding the situation in Zimbabwe.
“In this context, a public lecture at this time, on what is
clearly an ANC platform, would complicate these initiatives,” Mbalula said.
Mandaza’s address, scheduled for today, was postponed
indefinitely.
Mbalula has courted the ire of the CCC for siding with Zanu
PF.
Yesterday, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi had no kind
words for him.
“Mbalula’s conduct is in violation of the values and
principles of democracy, pan-Africanism, and Ubuntu,” Mkwananzi said.
“We still believe that South Africa must play a key role in resolving the Zimbabwean stalemate, and Mbalula’s conduct undermines this narrative.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment