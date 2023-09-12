POLAD TO CONTINUE, SAYS ED

President Mnangagwa says the much-critiqued Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) will be retained.

“The Polad platform was extremely useful. Through the platform, we were able to interact across the board. I think it was a very good platform and it will continue,” Mnangagwa said.

He also dismissed speculation that he had been pressured by the United Nations to appoint female ministers in his Cabinet.

Mnangagwa said he won overwhelmingly and was not obliged to appoint opposition members to his Cabinet.

Mnangagwa defended the return of Coventry, who faced criticism during the last Cabinet for being too timid.

“An appointee reports to the appointer and the satisfaction lies only on the appointer. The fact that I have reappointed her means I am satisfied,” he said.