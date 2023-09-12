POLAD TO CONTINUE, SAYS ED

President Mnangagwa says the much-critiqued Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) will be retained.
“The Polad platform was extremely useful. Through the
platform, we were able to interact across the board. I think it was a very good
platform and it will continue,” Mnangagwa said.
He also dismissed speculation that he had been pressured by
the United Nations to appoint female ministers in his Cabinet.
Mnangagwa said he won overwhelmingly and was not obliged to
appoint opposition members to his Cabinet.
Mnangagwa defended the return of Coventry, who faced
criticism during the last Cabinet for being too timid.
“An appointee reports to the appointer and the satisfaction
lies only on the appointer. The fact that I have reappointed her means I am
satisfied,” he said.
