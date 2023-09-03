ONLY THREE SADC LEADERS FOR ED INAUGURATION

HEADS of State from various countries will today join thousands of Zimbabweans at the National Sports Stadium to witness only three President Mnangagwa’s inauguration following his re-election.
Some of the global leaders attending include China’s
Vice-President Han Zheng, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambican
President Filipe Nyusi, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix
Tshisekedi, Belarus’ Deputy Prime Minister, Tanzania’s Prime Minister Cassim
Majaliwa, Nigeria’s Vice-President
Kashim Shettima, Rwanda’s Senate President François Xavier Kalinda,
Sadc’s Executive Secretary Dr Elias Magosi and representatives from the ANC,
SWAPO, Frelimo, MPLA, BDP and Malawi Congress Party among other foreign
dignitaries.
The inauguration will go ahead today, exactly nine days
after the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) declared President Mnangagwa as
the winner of the polls, as provided for under Section 94 of the Constitution.
During the swearing-in ceremony, President Mnangagwa will
take an oath to uphold the Constitution and to serve the people of Zimbabwe,
before Chief Justice Luke Malaba, or the next most senior judge available.
He will then assume the powers and responsibilities of the
office, including executing the laws of Zimbabwe; appointing ministers and
other Government officials; representing Zimbabwe on the international stage;
overseeing the country’s military; and promoting the country’s economic
development and social welfare.
President Mnangagwa won the presidential election after
polling 2 350 711 votes (52,6 percent), beating his nearest challenger,
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC)’s, Mr Nelson Chamisa, who got 1 967
343 (44 percent).
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade
spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo told The Herald yesterday that everything
pertaining to the attendance of the Heads of State, former Presidents, Prime
Ministers and Vice-Presidents was in order.
“More than 11 Heads of State, Former Presidents, Prime
Ministers & Vice Presidents have confirmed attendance.
“More than 12 speakers, ministers, special envoys and
Ambassadors have also confirmed their attendance.
“All the Ambassadors accredited to Zimbabwe have also been
invited for the big day for Zimbabwe. This is a joyous occasion for Zimbabwe.
Let’s all celebrate our matured democracy,” he said.
Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Information,
Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana
revealed some of the foreign dignitaries who would be in attendance, saying
everything was set for President Mnangagwa’s inauguration.
“The People’s Republic of China will be represented by its
VP at President @edmnangagwa’s Inauguration on Monday 4 September 2023.
President Filipe Nyusi of the Republic of
the Republic of Mozambique will be attending President @edmnangagwa’s
Inauguration.
“President @CyrilRamaphosa will be attending President
@edmnangagwa’s on Monday 4 September 2023. President Tshisekedi will attend
President @edmnangagwa’s Inauguration on Monday 4 September 2023.
Sadc Executive Secretary, Dr Elias M Magosi will attend
President @edmnangagwa’s Inauguration on Monday 4 September 2023. A lot of
international dignitaries will also attend and we will feature them on this
handle.
“Rwanda will be represented at President @edmnangagwa’s
Inauguration by its Senate President Hon François Xavier Kalinda. These Sister
Liberation Parties will be represented at President @edmnangagwa’s Inauguration
on Monday 4 September 2023; SWAPO – Namibia, Frelimo – Mozambique, ANC – South
Africa, MPLA – Angola, BDP- Botswana, Malawi Congress Party – Malawi,” he said.
Mr Mangwana said one of Belarus’ Deputy Prime Ministers
would also be in attendance.
“The Republic of Belarus will be represented by its Deputy
Prime Minister at President @edmnangagwa’s Inauguration on the 4th of September
2023.
“The United Republic of Tanzania will be represented by its
Prime Minister at President @edmnangagwa’s in Inauguration on Monday 4
September 2023.
“The Federal Republic of Nigeria will be represented by its
VP at President @edmnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday 4 September 2023,” he
said. Herald
