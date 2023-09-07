MAN RAPES WIFE

A KUWADZANA man appeared in court yesterday charged with allegedly raping his wife.

The man, who is employed as a driver, appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

The court heard that on July 18, the man escorted the complainant, who is his wife, to her home in Kuwadzana 1.

H-Metro could not establish if they were on separation.

But, according to the court papers, while they were on their way, the man allegedly told her he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.

He allegedly then pressed her against a precast wall and raped her without protection.

After the act, they walked to her home where she narrated her ordeal to her landlord, in his presence.

The woman filed a police report on Monday. H Metro