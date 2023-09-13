MAN RAPES CHILD, GOES ON THE RUN

A WARREN Park man is on the run after allegedly raping a child.

Albert Benhura’s last address indicated that he was staying in Warren Park and police are appealing for information which might lead to his arrest.

“Descriptively, he is light in complexion, about 1.75 metres tall and scarred on the forehead.

“He has a missing front tooth, bald head and a tattoo with the letter ‘A’ on one of his upper arms.

“Anyone with information that may lead to the location or arrest of the accused person should contact ZRP Hatfield, the National Complaints Desk or report at any nearest police station,” read a police statement.

The raping of minors has become a cause for concern in this country.

A number of men have been arrested for attacking the minors.

Others have been convicted and are serving lengthy jail terms. H Metro