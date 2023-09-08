MAN RAPES ANOTHER MAN, GETS TWO YEARS

A Rusape man was last week jailed for two years for sexually abusing another man after offering him accommodation and then drugging him.

Maxman Rushambwa (46) of Vengere suburb was convicted of indecent assault after a full trial by Rusape magistrate, Ms Annie Ndiraya.

She sentenced Rushambwa to 24 months imprisonment.

Rushambwa denied the offence, telling the court that the allegations against him were fabricated by his unnamed political opponents who are after his downfall.

Public prosecutor, Mr Marlon Makamba told the court that Rushambwa lured his 23-year-old victim, together with his friend, on the pretext that he wanted to attend a funeral vigil with them, but instead proceeded to a night club before heading back home with his drunk victim.

“On April 30, the complainant was asked by his friend to accompany him to Rushambwa’s house since they wanted to attend a funeral in UVE section of Vengere,” said Mr Makamba.

Upon their arrival at the accused person’s house, Rushambwa told them that they would attend the funeral the following day.

He asked them to accompany him to a night club for a beer binge.

“They later went to back to Rushambwa’s house and continued drinking beer. Rushambwa went to sit on the sofa next to the complainant and put his hand on the complainant’s private parts, but he was stopped.

“Later, the three went to sleep in the accused’s bedroom and Rushambwa slept between the complainant and his friend,” said Mr Makamba.

The court heard that around dawn, the complainant was awakened by Rushambwa who was caressing his body while naked.

“The complainant pushed Rushambwa away and jumped from the bed as he asked Rushambwa what was he doing. The complainant’s friend was awakened by the commotion.

“The friend discovered that the complainant’s track bottom had semen all over it and was at knee level. The complainant also had semen on his thighs,” said Mr Makamba.

Mr Makamba further told the court that they were attempts by Rushambwa’s friends to defeat the course of justice by offering the victim US$20 to buy his silence.

“On the same day, the complainant, in the company of his friend, proceeded to the police and filed a report. However, some of Rushambwa’s friends asked the complainant to have an out of court settlement with the accused person and gave him US$20,” said Mr Makamba.

The complainant surrendered the money to the police as an exhibit. Manica Post