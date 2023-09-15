MAN KILLED IN FIGHT OVER BAR LADY

A fight over a bar lady turned fatal after a patron was savagely attacked by another patron.

Innocent Chin’ono (33) of Zumbani Village under Chief Makoni has since been arrested for fatally assaulting Fidelis Mushakwa (32).

Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Norbert Muzondo confirmed the incident.

Inspector Muzondo said Mushakwa was in love with the unnamed bar lady and Chin’ono was also interested in her, resulting in the physical confrontation.

“On September 5, Mushakwa was drinking beer with Chin’ono at Manjeese Business Centre in Zumbani Village. The two had a misunderstanding over a bar lady.

“Chin’ono was proposing love to the bar lady who was already in a relationship with Mushakwa. The two left the bar at around midnight and on their way home, Chin’ono assaulted Mushakwa all over the body.

“Chin’ono left Mushakwa lying unconscious and went to inform Mushakwa’s mother, Synodia Madziro.

“The following morning, Mushakwa was found lying unconscious by the roadside with a swollen face and head,” said Inspector Muzondo.

Madziro rushed Mushakwa to Rusape General Hospital where he was transferred to Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare.

A report of assault was made to the police and Chin’ono was charged with assault and was remanded in custody.

On September 22, Mushakwa succumbed to the injuries.

Inspector Muzondo appealed to members of the public to exercise restraint and solve misunderstandings amicably.

“People are urged not to resort to violence when solving disputes.

“Physical confrontation will never solve anything, it only brings serious problems. The sanctity of human life must always be respected. Let’s avoid the loss of lives at all costs,” he said. Manica Post