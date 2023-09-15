MAN FORGES BANK STATEMENTS FOR UK VISAS

A 25-YEAR-OLD Harare man was yesterday arraigned before magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa for allegedly forging bank statements for people applying for United Kingdom visas.
The accused, Luke Sibanda, was granted US$300 bail and
remanded to October 25 for trial.
Sibanda was nabbed by officials from the Zimbabwe
Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) after they received information that he was
supplying fake bank statements to Zimbabweans applying for United Kingdom
visas.
A Zacc official disguised himself as a prospective client
and Sibanda allegedly demanded US$160 for the service.
On September 11, Zacc investigators laid a trap and pounced
on Sibanda where they recovered a number of fake bank statements, letters of
recommendation on different letterheads and fake date stamps for various
organisations in his office.
Pardon Dziva represented the State. Newsday
