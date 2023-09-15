MAN BEDS MUROORA AGAIN

A cheeky Rusape man who was last year fined five cattle for dating his son’s wife was last week back at the same court after being caught with his hands in the cookie jar again.

Isaac Marowa of Masvosva Village was dragged to Chief Makoni’s court for dating his son, Bartholomew Marowa’s wife, Forget Marowa.

In February 2022, Isaac was found guilty of dating his daughter-in-law after his son found some steamy love messages between the two in Forget’s cellphone.

Bartholomew kicked Forget out of their matrimonial home, but later forgave her and took her back.

However, he later discovered that the lovebirds were still seeing each other.

Narrating his case before the community court rcently, Bartholomew said Forget saved his father’s number as YYU in her phone, adding that they are sending a lot of love messages to each other.

In one of the messages, they were planning to meet in Rusape for some quality time, away from the prying eyes of other villagers.

“This is my second time coming before this court, suing my father for dating my wife. He is still seeing my wife.

“In March 2023, I scrolled my wife’s phone and came across a contact saved as YYU. She was exchanging love messages with that contact. They were also planning to travel to Rusape to have some quality time. I made some inquiries, only to realise that YYU is my father. Both my wife and father denied dating,” said Bartholomew.

However, Isaac denied ever dating his daughter-in-law. He said his son is just suspicious and does not have any evidence.

“I do not know that my number is saved as YYU in my daughter-in-law’s phone. I am not dating her as alleged by my son. My son set my house on fire over these baseless allegations,” said Isaac.

Forget also denied dating her father-in-law and claimed that her phone was always with her husband, so there is no way she could ever communicate with Isaac in such a manner.

Despite their testimonies, Chief Makoni’s court found Isaac guilty of adultery and fined him two cattle. He was also found guilty of incest and was fined one beast.

Isaac was also ordered to hand over two goats to his son as the cost of the lawsuit. Manica Post