MAI TT RULES FROM CHIKURUBI

MAI TT is a convicted THIEF but it appears life behind bars has not taken away whatever binds her with her huge fan base in this country.

In fact, it appears, she is now even more popular than when she collided head-on with the power of justice and in June and ended up being sent to jail for an effective nine months.

She was found guilty of defaulting community service, eight years ago, and for theft of trust property.

Mai TT has been in prison for over two months now but her first public appearance, at the country’s premier agricultural show at the weekend, showed she has lost none of her appeal.

Her fans have been showering her with love and praise for her performance at the show.

Her supporters turned up in full force and demonstrated their unwavering support for their beloved comedian despite the personal challenges she is facing.

Social media platforms have been in meltdown with messages of support, appreciation and encouragement towards the comedy and social media star.

However, others say they hope she will be reformed by the time she comes out of jail. H Metro