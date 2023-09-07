KHUPE BATTLES CANCER AGAIN

CITIZEN Coalition for Change (CCC) National Assembly member, Dr Thokozani Khupe, has revealed that she is battling a second cancer attack.
The former Deputy Prime Minister during the inclusive
Government appeared frail on Thursday in Parliament ahead of the swearing
ceremony for newly-elected legislators.
She was elected as a Proportional Representation legislator
for Bulawayo in the August 23 harmonized elections. A survivor of breast
cancer, Dr Khupe, posted on X (formerly Twitter) about her health status.
“I have a second cancer attack. I am doing well, and many
thanks to those already wishing me well.
Together we can beat cancer,” said Dr Khupe.
This led to Zimbabweans pouring their sympathy and wishing
her a speedy recovery. Dr Khupe was first diagnosed with breast cancer in May
2011 and underwent treatment and surgery, which cost her one of her breasts.
In 2012 she founded an organization called the Thokozani
Khupe Cancer Foundation (TKCF) to raise awareness on cancer as many women
continue dying due to late detection and lack of awareness of cancer. Chronicle
