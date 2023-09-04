JAH PRAYZAH LEADS ED GALA

RENOWNED Zimbabwean musicians drawn from across all the country’s 10 provinces will today perform live at National Sports Stadium following President Mnangagwa’s resounding re-election in the 2023 harmonised elections

Dubbed the “President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Inauguration Gala”, the show will start at 6pm and end tomorrow morning.

Many musicians are billed to perform among them Jah Prayzah, Sandra Ndebele, Sulumani Chimbetu, Chief Hwenje Shumba, Tryson Chimbetu, DT Bio Mudimba and Jeys Marabini.

It is expected to be broadcast live on ZBC-TV.

In an interview, Chief Director Strategic Communications (Presidential Communications) in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Major (retired) Dr Anywhere Mutambudzi, said all was set for the gala.

“The show will start at exactly 6pm and end the following day at 5am but will start streaming live at 10 pm,” he said.

The main celebrations will start in the morning at the National Sports Stadium in Harare, followed by a lunch at State House for invited dignitaries.

A football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian national team, known as the Brave Warriors, will follow the inauguration ceremony. Herald