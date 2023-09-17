I'M IN SHOCK : NEW MISS UNIVERSE ZIM

History has been made as Zimbabwe booked a place at this year’s edition of the Miss Universe to be held in El Salvador, Central America, in two months.
Despite all the hullabaloo, finally a new queen has been
crowned.
Saturday saw the rebirth of the beauty pageant as
21-year-old beautician, Brooke Bruk Jackson, was crowned winner at the glitz
and glamour ceremony held at the giant Harare Hippodrome auditorium.
Jackson walked away with a ticket to represent the country
at the Miss Universe in November after beating other 11 finalists.
Among her huge prizes were a US$10 000 cash prize from
Style by Minnie, a trip to Victoria Falls courtesy of the Tourism and
Hospitality Industry Ministry, a one-year contract with clothing company Hilz
Couture, a spa treatment from Essentials by Tanya, two-year accommodation from
West
Properties, beauty products from Langa Cosmetics, air
ticket to and from Central America courtesy of Traverze, photoshoot contract by
Optimas Photography and latest Apple products courtesy of iHelp Company.
Jackson will also be brand ambassador for several companies
that sponsored the pageant.
First princess went to Chegutu-based model and former Miss
University of Zambia first runners up Nokutenda Marumbwa, while second princess
went to Amanda Ziyambi Mpofu.
In an interview soon after being crowned, Jackson said she
was shocked to emerge the winner as this was her first time to enter into
pageantry.
“I am proud to be Zimbabwean,” she said. “This is shocking
and amazing at the same time. I am so overwhelmed. I can’t wait to perform my
duties as the queen of Zimbabwe this year in El Salvador. I have been modelling
few years back in Cape Town and have been travelling around the world, but this
is my first pageant.”
Jackson said she is working in Harare as beauty therapist and hasn’t thought what to do
first with her prize money.
“It came as a surprise and like I said I need time to
absorb this. I work at a local beauty spa as a therapist,” she said.
The 21-year-old model, who was crowd’s favourite and also
the tallest of them, came as no surprise because according to what the judges
were looking for she had the requirements.
A close source revealed that she also did good during the
boot-camp.
During the question and answer segment, Jackson was
flawless and like any well-taught Shona girl with morals, she eloquently
started by greeting her fans and judges, Manheru akanaka Zimbabwe, to the
jubilation of many.
Her question was: “What is your biggest fear?”
She said; “My biggest fear is not to have an impact in
people’s lives. Anybody who enters my life, I would like them to leave inspired
and transformed not by the way I look, but with what is inside my heart.”
Immediately, social media was ablaze after she was crowned
winner with many wanting to know more about her.
“My roles and duties in my life have changed, but I have
not changed as a person,” said Jackson. “I am still Brooke Bruk Jackson, who
has definitely grown on this journey so far, and I can’t wait to be an
ambassador for our beautiful nation, to serve our people, represent our country
internationally and inspire the youth of Zimbabwe that anything in life is
possible.”
In a speech read on her behalf by Vice President
Constantino Chiwenga’s wife Miniyothabo Baloyi-Chiwenga, First Lady Dr Auxillia
Mnangagwa said she was happy with the bouncing back of the the Miss Universe
Zimbabwe pageant.
“We have been out of this pageant for two decades and we
are happy to be here today, providing a chance to our girls to showcase their
beauty from inside and out and our beauty as a country,” she said.
“It is an event that shows that as Zimbabweans we are
stronger and determined than ever and thanks to this beautiful girl Tendai
Hunda who had a dream and followed it. She was determined and we thank you so
much. Whoever is going to win this pageant would not only represent themselves,
but will promote the brand Zimbabwe.”
Dr Mnangagwa said it was important to dispel the
misconception that beauty pageants were all about beauty.
“They are not about beauty
alone, but there is more to it,” she said. “Whatever happens today
(Saturday) at this event will be a ground-breaking for ideas, intelligence and
for leadership to manifest.
“I personally believe that a woman should be a shining
example of beauty with a purpose. As a woman one should be able to move
mountains, be shakers in the fields they are in,” she said.
“I know this event has a global reach and for Zimbabwean
daughters to participate as we return in this show, it is something we are
proud of. We welcome them with open arms, we will always support them.
As First Lady of Zimbabwe, I am a staunch advocate for girl
child empowerment, this pageant aligns perfectly with my vision of providing
opportunities for young women to excel in various areas.”
She said it is an avenue for girls to showcase their
talent, intelligence and beauty.
“This pageant, not only does it align with my personal
advocacy for girl child empowerment, but for Vision 2023 for Zimbabwe,” said Dr
Mnangagwa. “It serves as a beacon of scope, showcasing our country’s potential
for development through opportunities for young girls to education and
employment. I want to emphasize on the role of the winner as they are going to
be a brand ambassador for Zimbabwe. They are going to make people know that
Zimbabwe is a beautiful country.”
Radio and television personalities Tich Mawoni and Becky K
facilitated the programme and apologised to the crowd for the late start due to
some technical glitches.
The high profile judges included Young Rich and Famous
reality star Luis Munana (Zambian), businesswomen Zodwa Mkandla, Pokelo Nare
and Joana Sharpe, former Miss Universe Zimbabwe Langa Sibanda, Simbarashe
Chinyemba and Karin Davis.
It would be unfair not to talk about the popular DJ Iroq who entertained the crowd with his playlist which accomodated all ages.
The event saw musicians such as Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Nutty O, Diamond Musica and Enzo Ishall putting up scintillating performances.
Prior to the event, songstress Ammara Brown, who had been
on the poster for the show, posted alerting her fans that she was no longer
coming as she was in Johannesburg.
The Mukoko hitmaker called on the organisers to take down
the fliers with her picture at the last hour stating that it was false
advertising. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment