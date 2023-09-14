I'M HUMBLED : JOSHUA SACCO ON NEW APPOINTMENT

THREE newly appointed Deputy Ministers of Government have pledged to provide servant leadership and play an integral role in driving the agenda of modernisation and industrialisation of the economy.
President Mnangagwa yesterday swore in as Deputy Ministers,
Cdes Joshua Sacco (Transport and Infrastructural Development), Simelisizwe
Sibanda (Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology
Development) and Kudakwashe Mupamhanga (Youth Empowerment Development).
The three will complement a pool of Cabinet Ministers and
deputies appointed earlier on Monday.
In an interview soon after taking the oath of office at
State House in Harare, Deputy Minister Sacco, who is the National Assembly
member for Chimanimani East, said he would draw inspiration from President
Mnangagwa’s leadership and the words of guidance they got from him during a
closed door meeting.
“Am feeling very humbled to have been entrusted with this
responsibility by His Excellency, the President. He has been telling us how we
need to be humble, to be servants of the people, be respectful, but move the
country forward in finding solutions to our challenges and move the nation
forward,” he said.
Deputy Minister Mupamhanga said he will use his experience
that he acquired from working in the civil service for the development of the
country.
“I am a boy from Mount Darwin South where we won
resoundingly for Zanu PF and a good number of votes for the President. I am a
graduate in Bachelor of Honours Science and Pharmacology at Kingstone
University in the UK. I spent just under a decade working in the President’s
Office, I then ventured into politics. Though I always wanted to do it, I took
my time to learn the ropes, and to understand the ground. I am grateful that it
went out well,” said Cde Mupamhanga.
Deputy Minister Sibanda, who is also Bubi constituency
legislator said he will use his working experience in local authority and the
Government to push Government agenda particularly in tertiary institutions.
“I am from Bubi constituency. I grew up there. I have been
involved in the Government, working for rural district councils and central
government at various levels. In terms of education, I have a Masters in
Disaster Management, Masters in Peace, Leadership and Conflict Resolution and
Masters in Biodiversity and now doing Masters in Climate Change.
“I am excited by the appointment by His Excellency the
President and I promise to deliver according to expectation of the Government,”
said the 43-year-old Deputy Minister.
Yesterday’s swearing in was attended by the two Vice
Presidents, Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi.
President Mnangagwa appointed a new Cabinet this week where
he blended the old and new after he and the ruling Zanu PF got a fresh mandate
to lead the country for the next five years.
This was after he beat his closest rival, Mr Nelson Chamisa
of CCC. Herald
