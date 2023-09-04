I WILL DELIVER ON PROMISES, SAYS ED

The President told thousands of people from across the
country and the world, who packed the giant National Sports Stadium in Harare
under clear blue skies that elections are now behind and focus is on economic
development through the adoption of pro-people policies.
With infrastructure development shaping up in every part of
the country, President Mnangagwa declared that Zimbabwe is on the rise and
nothing will stop its ascendancy.
“Today (yesterday), I have once again taken an oath as a
humble servant leader and President, committed to wholeheartedly serving you
all, the people of our great motherland, Zimbabwe. Under this renewed mandate,
I have re-committed to continue faithfully upholding and defending our sacred
national Constitution and laws, with integrity and impartiality, leaving no one
and no place behind.”
The President is congratulated by Vice President Dr
Constantino Chiwenga after assuming his new mandate at the National Sports
Stadium in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara
In his acceptance speech, President Mnangagwa described his
election as historic as it was a triumph against neo-colonial elements who have
been attacking the country’s economy, pledging to serve all Zimbabweans,
“regardless of tribe, religion, colour, creed or political persuasion”.
“I offer to you, individually and collectively, unity,
love, oneness and brotherhood, as the people of the great, unitary and
independent state of Zimbabwe. My new Government will deliver on the promises
we have made to you. The transformation of the living standards of our people,
especially those in rural communities, will be accelerated, while the concerns
of those in urban areas will not be neglected.
“Responsive policies, projects and programmes, which began
during the first term of my presidency, are on course to lift many more people
out of poverty and into prosperity.”
He said hurdles such as illegal economic sanctions will be
knocked aside through unity among Zimbabweans who must always put their country
first. “Together as a united people, all challenges can be overcome; brick by
brick, stone upon stone and step by step.
“The ongoing success milestones in the agriculture sector
will be consolidated during this new term under my leadership. To date, we are
food secure in both maize and wheat. All the agriculture sub-sectors have
realised unprecedented growth. I commend our farmers as well as stakeholders in
the agriculture sector for these achievements. This is indisputable evidence of
the success of our Land Reform Programme and the responsive pro-people policies
of the Second Republic.
“Going forward, my new Government will prioritise
guaranteeing this momentum through household and natioal food security.”
President Mnangagwa said the construction of dams to
climate-proof the country’s agriculture sector against weather vagaries, will
be accelerated.
“The construction of dams, accelerated irrigation
development, coupled with the ongoing borehole drilling programme, in every
village and school, is set to insulate our agriculture sector from climate
change induced weather fluctuations. Vulnerable districts and areas are now the
critical focus.”
Modernisation and industralisation have been the hallmarks
of the Second Republic and during his second term, the President said the
programmes will be implemented in the 35 000 rural communities nationwide.
“Concurrent with this thrust is the setting up of rural
industries and systems designed to process, value add, beneficiate as well as
export agricultural produce. Untapped opportunities exist for more of our
people to penetrate the global markets and value chains through quality ‘Made
in Zimbabwe’ goods and products.
“The success of our agriculture sector has ripple effects
to our agro-based manufacturing sector and industrial base. The factories that
we all desire can only succeed if there is the requisite through-put from
agriculture and mining, among other sectors. Therefore, I call upon us to
respect each other as a united people, no matter where we live or our economic
activities.”
Chinese Special Envoy, Vice Chairman of the 14th National
Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Zhou Qiang
congratulates the President
Urban areas will also
get particular focus as urbanites have been getting a raw deal from
opposition-led councils leading to collapse of essential service delivery.
“Matters related to housing delivery, water and sanitation,
among other social amenities, remain key to the modern, empowered and
prosperous Zimbabwe we all want and deserve. I call upon those elected at the
local government levels to wholeheartedly serve the people of our great
country,” President Mnangagwa said.
“Our citizens, especially those in urban areas, have
endured poor service delivery for far too long. Ratepayers deserve hard working
and competent local authorities who will ensure that our towns and cities
regain their long-lost pride and lustre, through world class service delivery.”
He said for development to take place, Zimbabweans must
believe in themselves, their resources and also their currency. Herald
