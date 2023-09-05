I BOUGHT A HOUSE WITH MY LOOT, SAYS ROBBER

A SUSPECTED armed robber told the police he invested part of his loot, from a pool of US$128 000, by buying a house worth US$23 000.

The US$128 000 was stolen during a robbery which was staged in the Willowvale area of Harare.

Roy Pedzisai Jambaya told police officers that he got US$29 000 as his share from the robbery.

And, he used US$23 000 to buy a house in Mutare.

The police recovered the agreement of sale documents from the transaction, which will be produced in court as an exhibit, together with US$3300 he had been left with at the time of his arrest.

The court heard that Jambaya and his accomplices George, Massat, Jussy and Mackie, who are still at large, connived to rob SIMRAC Enterprises.

The company owns two grocery shops that operate in Harare’s CBD and in the Willowvale Industrial area.

Armed with wheel spanners, and other metal objects, they pursued the supervisor, Bethel Jiri, who was collecting money from the two shops.

They allegedly blocked her car, with a silver caravan, and smashed the vehicle before robbing her of US$128 932, which was on the back seat in boxes.

Soon after the robbery, Jambaya relocated to Mutare, where he bought a house.

The police picked up the intelligence and went to Mutare where they looked for him at his family home but couldn’t find him.

He was later located at his new house and, after being interviewed, he confessed to the offence.

Jambaya will be back in court on September 6 for his plea recording.

Pardon Dziva appeared for the State. H Metro