HUBBY KILLS CHEATING WIFE

A RAGING husband pounded his wife to death in gruesome fashion in Harare after accusing her of infidelity on Sunday.
The incident happened in Budiriro.
Tisha Susan Munemo (24) was hit by wooden sticks and kicked
all over the body by her furious husband, Tinotenda Gudo, 34, until she died.
He then dragged Susan’s body into a toilet.
Tinotenda’s two friends were in the room when he was
assaulting Susan.
His tenants alerted the police leading to Tinotenda’s arrest.
Scores of Budiriro residents gathered at the crime scene
yesterday when the police took the suspected murderer for indications.
“We didn’t know that Susan had relatives considering the
life she has been living under the mercy of Tinotenda,” said one of the
neighbours.
“She was forced to pack her belongings several times and
even slept outside the house at times.
“We tried in vain to convince her to lodge a report against
her husband because of the torture she was subjected to nearly every week.
“Kuponda kwaakazomuita uku kwaitova kupedzesa nyama yakanga
yaibva nekurohwa.”
The neighbour added: “We were awoken by the noise and the
dragging of the body into the toilet.
“Maybe, Susan took pride in being the wife of a landlord
but, hey, it was unbearable, not worth such brutality.
“We want police to arrest Sam and Chitungwiza (Tinotenda’s
friends) because they were in the room when Tinotenda assaulted Susan.
“Vakarega achirohwa zvekudaro nekutya kunyimwa mutoriro
wavanonwira mumba make imomo.
“Tinotenda has been clashing with Susan accusing her of
cheating him.”
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the arrest of Tinotenda saying he is expected to appear in
court today.
“Police arrested a Budiriro man for murder,” said Insp
Chakanza.
“The suspect was reported to have assaulted the now
deceased accusing her of infidelity.
“She was questioned over a man believed to have been seen by
the suspect standing close to their house.
“The now deceased said she didn’t know the man and was
assaulted.”
Tinotenda and Susan were yet to be blessed with children. H
Metro
