HUBBY KILLS CHEATING WIFE

A RAGING husband pounded his wife to death in gruesome fashion in Harare after accusing her of infidelity on Sunday.

The incident happened in Budiriro.

Tisha Susan Munemo (24) was hit by wooden sticks and kicked all over the body by her furious husband, Tinotenda Gudo, 34, until she died.

He then dragged Susan’s body into a toilet.

Tinotenda’s two friends were in the room when he was assaulting Susan.

His tenants alerted the police leading to Tinotenda’s arrest.

Scores of Budiriro residents gathered at the crime scene yesterday when the police took the suspected murderer for indications.

“We didn’t know that Susan had relatives considering the life she has been living under the mercy of Tinotenda,” said one of the neighbours.

“She was forced to pack her belongings several times and even slept outside the house at times.

“We tried in vain to convince her to lodge a report against her husband because of the torture she was subjected to nearly every week.

“Kuponda kwaakazomuita uku kwaitova kupedzesa nyama yakanga yaibva nekurohwa.”

The neighbour added: “We were awoken by the noise and the dragging of the body into the toilet.

“Maybe, Susan took pride in being the wife of a landlord but, hey, it was unbearable, not worth such brutality.

“We want police to arrest Sam and Chitungwiza (Tinotenda’s friends) because they were in the room when Tinotenda assaulted Susan.

“Vakarega achirohwa zvekudaro nekutya kunyimwa mutoriro wavanonwira mumba make imomo.

“Tinotenda has been clashing with Susan accusing her of cheating him.”

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the arrest of Tinotenda saying he is expected to appear in court today.

“Police arrested a Budiriro man for murder,” said Insp Chakanza.

“The suspect was reported to have assaulted the now deceased accusing her of infidelity.

“She was questioned over a man believed to have been seen by the suspect standing close to their house.

“The now deceased said she didn’t know the man and was assaulted.”

Tinotenda and Susan were yet to be blessed with children. H Metro