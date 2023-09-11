HE CLAIMED TO BE A WOMAN : MAN REPORTS GAY PARTNER TO COPS

Police in Kwekwe have arrested a gay couple after one of them approached the police demanding that his partner be arrested for initially lying to him that he was a woman.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said police, however, arrested both men after investigations revealed that the two have been staying together since July while engaging in sodomy.

They are now facing sodomy charges.

Insp Mahoko said: “It is alleged that during the month of July, on an unkown date, one of the suspects, James Mapawu (40) of Narrans Building in Kwekwe met with Praise Mapawu (25) in a night club who pretended to be a woman while dressed like a woman.

“Mpofu proposed love to Mapawu and the two started to stay together since then while engaging in sodomy.”

Insp Mahoko said the two then had an argument after Mapawu got erect as they were cuddling in preparation for intimacy recently.

“Mpofu reported Mapawu to the police and the two were arrested.” Herald