GOLD HEIST : ROBBER ARRESTED

POLICE have arrested a suspect believed to be part of a daring gang of armed robbers that have been accused of orchestrating a brazen attack on a gold dealer’s mining operation in Inyathi, Bubi District.
The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Nyoni (36) from Emthunzini
in Umguza District, made his appearance in court on Thursday before the
Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza, facing grave charges of armed
robbery.
Nyoni, stoic in the face of the allegations, was not
required to enter a plea and has been remanded in custody until September 14,
awaiting trial.
The prosecution, led by Ms Nkanyezi Xaba, painted a
disturbing picture of the events that unfolded on the night of August 18,
implicating Nyoni and his alleged accomplices.
“On August 18 at around 8pm, the accused person in the
company of Collen Mawisire, Usher Moyo, Marshall Dube, Zenzo Nkiwane, Trust
Moyo, two others only identified as DK and Shepherd and one identified suspect
who are all still at large, armed themselves with knobkerries, axes, hammer and
machete and raided the complainant’s mine,” she said.
The gang attacked the complainant, disarming him of his
loaded revolver containing three rounds of ammunition.
“They stole his identity card, Nssa card, CBZ bank debit
card, and a cellphone. They took one of his trucks and drove to the gold
processing plant where they loaded the gold ore and drove off,” said Ms Xaba.
This incident is not isolated, as Inyathi, a region known
for its wealth in gold, has seen an unfortunate surge in robberies in recent
times.
Earlier this year, in January, two soldiers and their three
alleged associates robbed a local businessman at gunpoint, making off with both
cash and a truck.
The perpetrators, clad in military attire and brandishing
AK47 service rifles, left a trail of fear and violence in their wake.
Last October, a woman and her sister survived a harrowing
encounter when two armed robbers shot at them multiple times at Lusinga Mine in
Inyathi after the sisters refused to part with their money.
In another incident from 2019, Sibongile Moyo and Fortune
Tshuma, along with their accomplices, allegedly robbed Ms Ester Dube at a mine
in Inyathi, making off with her valuable compressor at gunpoint. Herald
