GOLD HEIST : ROBBER ARRESTED

POLICE have arrested a suspect believed to be part of a daring gang of armed robbers that have been accused of orchestrating a brazen attack on a gold dealer’s mining operation in Inyathi, Bubi District.

The suspect, identified as Jeffrey Nyoni (36) from Emthunzini in Umguza District, made his appearance in court on Thursday before the Bulawayo regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza, facing grave charges of armed robbery.

Nyoni, stoic in the face of the allegations, was not required to enter a plea and has been remanded in custody until September 14, awaiting trial.

The prosecution, led by Ms Nkanyezi Xaba, painted a disturbing picture of the events that unfolded on the night of August 18, implicating Nyoni and his alleged accomplices.

“On August 18 at around 8pm, the accused person in the company of Collen Mawisire, Usher Moyo, Marshall Dube, Zenzo Nkiwane, Trust Moyo, two others only identified as DK and Shepherd and one identified suspect who are all still at large, armed themselves with knobkerries, axes, hammer and machete and raided the complainant’s mine,” she said.

The gang attacked the complainant, disarming him of his loaded revolver containing three rounds of ammunition.

“They stole his identity card, Nssa card, CBZ bank debit card, and a cellphone. They took one of his trucks and drove to the gold processing plant where they loaded the gold ore and drove off,” said Ms Xaba.

This incident is not isolated, as Inyathi, a region known for its wealth in gold, has seen an unfortunate surge in robberies in recent times.

Earlier this year, in January, two soldiers and their three alleged associates robbed a local businessman at gunpoint, making off with both cash and a truck.

The perpetrators, clad in military attire and brandishing AK47 service rifles, left a trail of fear and violence in their wake.

Last October, a woman and her sister survived a harrowing encounter when two armed robbers shot at them multiple times at Lusinga Mine in Inyathi after the sisters refused to part with their money.

In another incident from 2019, Sibongile Moyo and Fortune Tshuma, along with their accomplices, allegedly robbed Ms Ester Dube at a mine in Inyathi, making off with her valuable compressor at gunpoint. Herald