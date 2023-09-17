FOUR FEARED DEAD AS BOAT CAPSIZES IN KARIBA

FOUR people are still missing after a boat capsized on Lake Kariba on Saturday.
ZimParks spokesperson, Mr Tinashe Farawo, said search and
rescue efforts were underway, although the four were feared dead.
“We have a sad incident of a boat that capsized Saturday on
Lake Kariba. One of the five occupants was rescued by fishermen with the other
four are still missing. Search and rescue efforts are currently underway with a
team of divers conducting the exercise.”
The survivor was found clinging to an empty container by
fishermen and there were no further details as to what could have caused the
accident.
But, some fishermen in the area claimed there was a huge
wave that could have led to the accident.
In July 2021, five people lost their lives when their boat also capsized on the same lake. Herald
