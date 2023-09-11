FORM 6 PUPIL ESCAPES FROM KIDNAPPERS

A FORM 6 student was on Wednesday kidnapped by unidentified men while on his way home in Westgate Area D in the evening.

Dereck Shuwa, 18, a Pathfinder Senior Academy student, managed to take hold of the steering wheel, resulting in the driver losing control, as they were passing Westlea Shopping Centre.

The vehicle plunged into a ditch and Dereck opened the door and fled.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case.

“Police are investigating a kidnapping case involving a student,” said Insp Chakanza.

“On September 6 at around 1900 hours, complainant was walking along an unnamed road in Westgate Area D on his way home.

“A black Toyota Wish overtook him and suddenly stopped in front of him.

“Two of the accused disembarked from the vehicle and started assaulting the complainant with open hands on the face.

“They dragged him into their vehicle and sped off.

“He managed to escape.”

In another case, Sean Kampira,13, a student at St Peters Secondary School was on Wednesday walking along 3rd Street, in Mbare, on his way from school.

An unregistered black Toyota Wish motor vehicle, with two unidentified men, approached him from behind.

One of the accused disembarked and grabbed Sean by the neck.

He shoved him into the car and sped off into Simon Mazorodze Road.

The vehicle sped towards Skyline Tollgate and along the way Sean escaped and was helped by a well-wisher to contact his mother over the phone. H Metro